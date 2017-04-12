Boyne LifeTree Café features mother of Amish schoolhouse shooter

An exclusive filmed interview with the mother of Amish schoolhouse shooter Charles Roberts will be …

An exclusive filmed interview with the mother of Amish schoolhouse shooter Charles Roberts will be screened at Lifetree Café on Sunday, April 16 at 6:30 p.m.

The program, titled “Amazing Grace,” features an interview with Terri Roberts, who was embraced by the Amish community following the tragedy.

“As I pulled up, I asked if my son was alive, and I learned he was not,” Terri Roberts says. “Not only that, but I also learned that he was responsible for the worst crime I had ever heard of in my life.”

During the program, Lifetree Café participants will have the opportunity to discuss times they’ve felt shame in their own lives and consider ways they can heal from it.

Admission to the 60-minute event is free. Lifetree Café is located 401 S. Park St. Entrance is on Pine Street.

Lifetree Café is a place where people gather for conversation about life and faith in a casual, comfortable setting. Questions about Lifetree may be directed to Julie Hasse at 231-582-7983 or Lifetree@fpboyne.org.