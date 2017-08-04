Boyne Lifetree Café discusses conflicts between religion and science

Perceived conflicts between religion and science will be discussed at Lifetree Café on Sunday Aug. …

The program, titled “Science and Religion: Can They Coexist?” features a filmed interview with Brother Guy Consolmagno, a scientist with the Vatican Observatory.

“Science is understanding, seeking truth. Religion is truth, seeking understanding,” says Consolmagno. “They are on the same road.”

During the program, Lifetree Café participants will also discuss potential clashes and commonalities between the two ideologies.

Admission to the 60-minute event is free.

Lifetree Café is located 401 S. Park St., Boyne City. Please use the Pine St. entrance.

Lifetree Café is a place where people gather for conversation about life and faith in a casual, comfortable setting.

Questions about Lifetree may be directed to Julie Hasse at 231-582-7983 or Lifetree@fpboyne.org.