Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
In The News
August 4, 2017 - Summer Events across Charlevoix, East Jordan, Boyne City, Boyne Falls
August 4, 2017 - Boyne Lifetree Café discusses conflicts between religion and science
August 4, 2017 - Charlevoix County: apply now for home repair loans
August 4, 2017 - Charlevoix County Commissioners synopsis July 26, 2017
August 4, 2017 - 2017 Flywheelers festival photos
August 4, 2017 - Open Space will cost Boyne City $895,000 in local matching funds
August 4, 2017 - Community makes Northern Michigan hospice gardens thrive
August 1, 2017 - Charlevoix and Emmet counties school supplies drive returns
August 1, 2017 - Charlevoix County’s state senator Schmidt to hold local hours
August 1, 2017 - Charlevoix County clerk and courts filings
August 1, 2017 - Boyne Police logs July 10-16
August 1, 2017 - OPINION: Let those who wish to serve in the military do so
August 1, 2017 - Charlevoix County Planning Commission meets Aug. 3
August 1, 2017 - #414 Boyne City Gazette Aug. 2
July 26, 2017 - Boyne Falls preschool rated five-star by Great Start to Quality
July 26, 2017 - Boyne Lifetree Café looks at getting unstuck in life
July 26, 2017 - Women’s Resource Center awards nominations sought
July 26, 2017 - Charlevoix County: help for local families to become homeowners
July 26, 2017 - Flywheelers antique tractor festival July 27-30
July 26, 2017 - Charlevoix Humane Society Woofstock pet and music festival
Home / Events / Featured / Free / News / Boyne Lifetree Café discusses conflicts between religion and science

Boyne Lifetree Café discusses conflicts between religion and science

— August 4, 2017

Perceived conflicts between religion and science will be discussed at Lifetree Café on Sunday Aug. 6 at 6:30 p.m.

The program, titled “Science and Religion: Can They Coexist?” features a filmed interview with Brother Guy Consolmagno, a scientist with the Vatican Observatory.

“Science is understanding, seeking truth. Religion is truth, seeking understanding,” says Consolmagno. “They are on the same road.”

During the program, Lifetree Café participants will also discuss potential clashes and commonalities between the two ideologies.

Admission to the 60-minute event is free.

Lifetree Café is located 401 S. Park St., Boyne City. Please use the Pine St. entrance.

Lifetree Café is a place where people gather for conversation about life and faith in a casual, comfortable setting.

Questions about Lifetree may be directed to Julie Hasse at 231-582-7983 or Lifetree@fpboyne.org.

Related Articles

Weather

71° F
Clear
Clear
Wunderground.com

Entertainment

2017 Boyne Summer Guide

This Week’s Gazette

Past Stories

Categories

August 2017
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  