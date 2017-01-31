Boyne library February events

Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
Boyne District Library welcomes February with events and programs for all ages! Most events are FREE and open to anyone interested in attending.

The Friends of the Library continue their Friday Night Film Festival: Friday, February 3rd “St Ralph” (2004) PG-13 starring Campbell Scott & Jennifer Tilly.

On February 17th, the film “Young Victoria” (2009) PG-13, with Emily Blunt & Rupert Friend will be shown. Showtime is at 6:30pm in the BDL Community Room.

FREE admission, refreshments available for a small donation. The film festival runs every other Friday through March 17th.

On Thursday, February 16th the technology department is sponsoring an Online Dating Workshop beginning at 6pm. Information about how to access online programs, how they work, and, hopefully, a few success stories will be shared.

There will be a Family Craft Day on Friday, February 17th from 10am until 1pm. Spend your first day of Winter Break with us making crafts and having fun! All ages invited.

Youth Department programs for February include Toddler Tales & Tunes every Monday at 10am and Preschool Storytime every Tuesday at 10am. Check website for any date changes. No registration is required.

On February 11th at 10am, the Children’s Department is sponsoring a Chocolate Covered Story Hour, with a chocolate-themed storytime and a great chocolate craft!

One Tuesday, February 14th teens and tweens are invited to join us at an Anti-Valentine’s Day Party from 5:30-7pm. Games, food, and fun!

The Youth Department sponsors a LEGO Club for ages 5-12, on Wednesdays, February 1st & 15th, from 6-7:30pm. The Coding Club for teens and tweens meets on Thursdays, February 9th & 23rd from 3:30-4:30pm. Please contact Ms. Alexa at wrighta@boynelibrary.org or 231-582-7861 for more information.

Finally, on February 28th from 12-3:30pm, students are invited to spend their half-day off from school (Parent-Teacher Conferences) with snacks, games, and the movie The Secret Life of Pets.

Additional adult and family programs in December include:

Tech Café every Wednesday at 10am. Bring in your devices and tech questions and we can help!

Tech Academy on Thursday, February 2nd at 6pm. Topic this month will be Basic Computer Skills.

Yoga with Reb Andrews 9am every Monday, 8 week sessions/$5 per week

Tai Chi every Wednesday, 9am beginners class, 10am advanced class, cost is $5 per session

The Boyne District Library Book Club meets at 7pm on February 27th. This month’s book is A Long, Long Way by Sebastian Barry.

Information for all BDL events and programs can also be found at boynelibrary.org. For additional information, feel free to contact Cindi Place, Reference & Technology Librarian, Boyne District Library, placec@boynelibrary.org, 231-582-7861.

