Boyne Kiwanis presents 12th Eddie Essay Awards

The 12th Annual 10th Grade Eddie Essay Awards Ceremony was hosted by the Boyne City …

The 12th Annual 10th Grade Eddie Essay Awards Ceremony was hosted by the Boyne City Kiwanis Club on Nov. 30.

Through sponsorship, the Boyne City Kiwanis Club gave away $1,700 to local charities.

Since the inception of the Contest in 2006 the Club has presented $21,300 to 55 local charities.

This contest is held in honor of Ed Hughes, the brother of local Kiwanis member Bernadette Beyer.

Ed’s life exemplified the spirit of giving without expecting anything in return.

The Eddie Essay Contest is designed to pass on the spirit of an ordinary person doing extra-ordinary things following the Kiwanis Motto of “empowering communities to improve the world by making lasting differences in the lives of children.”

Students from Boyne Falls, Concord Academy Boyne and Boyne City Schools 10th Grade Classes were given the writing prompt: “If you had $100 to give to your favorite local charity that helps people which one would it be and why?”

The mission of the Eddie Essay Project is for students to learn more about local charitable organizations and to become involved in giving back to the Boyne Area Community

A committee of Kiwanis members evaluated the 1-2 page essays on the basis of content, spelling, grammar and sentence structure as well as the student’s personal experience and knowledge of the organization.

The winners, their teacher and their families were invited to the Boyne City Educational Center & Administrative Offices for a delicious breakfast served by the Boyne City Hospitality Program. They were joined by representatives from the charitable organizations featured in their essays.

The Honorable Mention Students, all from Boyne City High School:

Emma Ayers – Alzheimer’s Assoc.

Tyler Bouters – Hospice

Jordan Hutterer – Cancer Crusaders

Zoe Koch – Harbor Hall Women, Family & Adolescent Center

Max Vondra – Damian Vondra Scholarship

Each of these students presented their organization with a check for $100. The school winner from Boyne City, Carter Brinkley, wrote about Women’s Resource Center.

Carter described a woman living in constant fear who when she arrives at the Resource Center “is greeted by many warm smiles getting her situated, instantly comforting her and reassuring her that she is safe.”

Morriah Connin from Boyne Falls wrote about Northern Michigan Equine Therapy.

Morriah talked about how Equine Therapy is an experience for “an individual who might be struggling … and needs a little bit of help boosting self-confidence or just needs help with issues in life.”

Lauren Stokes from Concord Academy Boyne wrote about Alcoholics Anonymous stating, “I took this group as a blessing from God … I saw my family member grow happier and more attentive by the day, and that’s all I needed to know.”

Each of these school winners presented $150 to their charity.

The overall Silver Prize winner, Sophia Hemming from Boyne City School, wrote about the important mission of Hospice of Northwest MI.

Sophia shared about how Hospice helped not only her grandma and grandpa at the end of their lives but “Hospice was there and helped me through this hard time. The nurses even helped me smile and laugh as I cried one day. That is something I will never forget.”

She then proudly presented a check for $250. The Gold Grand Prize was awarded to Josee Behling from Boyne City School.

Josee shared about her memories of spending hours playing Barbies with Kiersten and later the feelings she experienced when she learned of Kiersten’s tragic death by suicide. Josee concluded her essay with a message for all of us.

“Remember, no matter the situation, there is always a willing ear to listen. Help is right around the corner.” Because of the generosity of our donors, Josee was able to present $500 to Kiersten’s Ride.

Each year the students never cease to inspire us with their desire to help others.

They profoundly touch our hearts and bring tears to our eyes for the understanding they have of giving without expecting in return. These essay winners are our leaders for tomorrow.

Kiwanis members are grateful to the three schools that participated in this year’s contest as well as all our sponsors who help make this event so successful!

Expressing her pride in the students caring for others, Jill Janish presented each of the ten winning students with a gift from Huntington Bank.

Since the inception of the Eddie Essay Contest in 2006, Huntington Bank has generously donated a gift to each of the winning essayist.

Anyone looking for more information on the Kiwanis Eddie Essay Contest can contact Bernadette Beyer at 582-0670.

Those wanting to learn more about the Kiwanis Club of Boyne City can join members for their weekly Thursday 7 a.m. meeting at Robert’s Restaurant or contact Boyne Area Kiwanis President Ken Visser at 582-7649.

Subscribers can login to read the essays

A Change for the Better

Lauren Stokes

One night during the drive home from my birthday celebration, the darkness of the night surrounded me and my friends in the car. My hair smelled of chlorine from the Boyne Mountain pool, and I heard a small voice whisper in my ear:

“Is she drunk?”

“No… I don’t think so,” I lied.

The fear crept up my spine. Terror seized me. My friends and family were in this car with me; the people I cared about most could die. My body collided with Erinn, then Lauren, as we swerved from lane to lane. My hands tighten as I hold back tears to look strong, make it look like I’m fine.

Now I experience this same paralyzation every time I see a beer bottle. Every birthday since then, I picture my best friends’ faces frozen, horrified, wishing they said something sweeter to their own family before they left the house.

Years passed and I tucked my worries inside myself thinking maybe, just maybe, I’ll forget-but I didn’t.

Instead I was just burdened with many personal demons such as depression and paranoia, taking over my life and actions making me now regret many things I wouldn’t have to regret if not for that “just one won’t hurt” line my family member said. I started to spend less time at the house and slowly my family member started changing.

She was sweeter, happier and more there.

She started talking about Prozac, started to not trust her ‘just one won’t hurt’ gluttony.

She was stronger.

Finally, one day she started saying AA; I had absolutely no idea what that meant but I listened in to try and understand.

She said support, help, trust and alcohol. I started to put it together yet I wanted to know for sure.

Once I gathered the courage to ask, she told me that she has been going to Alcoholics Anonymous which helps people start their journey towards sobriety.

I took this group as a blessing from God. I didn’t know much about it but I saw my family member grow happier and more attentive by the day, and that’s all I needed to know. Now I reflect on how all of the puzzle pieces came together.

She couldn’t have succeeded so quickly without Alcoholics Anonymous, a loving support group of men and women who suffer from alcoholism. This group opens their doors to anyone who wants to change. They support sobriety and share their experiences of their life before, what they want to change, how they’ve succeeded and what comes next. AA gives advice on how end negative patterns and it shows them that they are not alone in this problem. There are people willing to support and help anyone progress.

This free program is growing by the day and I want to help spread the word to anyone that needs help with alcoholism but can’t bear it alone. Help is available near you and there’s always a way. Do not ever give up.

Additionally, I would be honored to give this group $100 because it could help so much. The money could help more chairs or supply more coffee.

More people are seeking the help they deserve so they might need rides or gas money. If $100 can make one little girl smile real big on her birthday, singing along to music with her friends, then it will be so, so worth it.

Free

Carter Binkley

She was tired of it, the constant fear, and the unknown. His actions were more unpredictable than the weather. Every night she would pray that he would come home sober.

The mental and physical exhaustion was a weight bearing down on her like a ball and chain. Wanting to escape, but fearing what lengths he will go to get her back prevents her from feeling free.

Some nights her boyfriend is sober, and comes home without anger, but the nights he comes home intoxicated are the nights she fears. Nowhere to go and no one to talk to, she stays in this toxic relationship.

But one day when he stayed at a friend’s house because he was too drunk to drive, she finally left. Driving through the tears and black eye from the previous night she speeds desperately away looking for a place to stay. Remembering something a friend told her about a place that would help her; she opened the text from her and clicked on the link, taking her to the website for The Women’s Resource Center of Northern Michigan. Entered into her maps she continues to follow the road to her liberation. Upon arrival to the Resource Center, she is greeted by many warm smiles getting her situated, instantly comforting her and reassuring her that she is safe. Once they knew she was safe and staying, they notified the police about her Ex-boyfriend’s abusive attitude. With support groups and other counseling, this young woman finally feels free.

There are many more stories of how the Women’s Resource Center has helped the women of our community. They are based on equality, justice and the well-being of women and won’t be satisfied until they help a woman who is in need. With kids’ playgroups and education, single moms will get the help they need to take care of their loved children who have been neglected by their unloving father. The Women’s Resource Center gets most of their funding from the Gold Mine Resale Shop in Petoskey, but I know that my donation of $100 would be well spent in this charity.

Destruction of Alzheimer’s

Emma Ayers

There are thousands of people who are suffering and need help. Luckily there are places and charities that can help them, but to write an essay only about one charity is going to be very hard. There are lots of charities out there that deserve mentioning; each charity with a special story behind it. But the charity I choose in particular is very important to me. I choose to write about the Alzheimer’s Association.

Alzheimer’s is a disease that affects more than five million people in the USA. Alzheimer’s in the most common form of dementia and it kills more than prostate cancer and breast cancer combined. It slowly takes away a person’s memory, first starting with short term memory and then moving it’s way into long term memory. The said person loses important mental functions that they rely on everyday and it will eventually cause death after a number of years. Most people get Alzheimer’s before the age of 65 and with Alzheimer’s those people live between four and eight years. But some may live as long as twenty depending on different factors. Alzheimer’s is the sixth leading cause of death in America and it has no known cure. Although the Alzheimer’s Association is trying to change that.

The Alzheimer’s Association is a organization that provides care, support groups, education and a helpline you can call if you’re having an emergency. The Alzheimer’s Association is located all over the US but it started in Chicago.

It was founded in 1980 by a group of family caregivers and individuals interested in research. The closest Alzheimer’s Association is located in Traverse City MI only about an hour south from Boyne City, MI.

This group not only has a helpline but it also has online group and an online library to give you information on Alzheimer’s. This group has helped many and has the potential to help even more families, like my own.

About ten years ago my Grandma was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. My cousins and I were very young at the time, about six, and even younger still. We had no idea what that meant.

We didn’t concern ourselves with it. Even my brother, who is seven years my senior, didn’t give it much thought. We were much too busy playing in the huge garden and eating the food it provides.

No one in the family understood the full effect of what was to come. Families out there who are dealing with Alzheimer’s will understand just how painful this disease is for everyone.

My Grandma started declining slowly at first. For the first few years you couldn’t tell that there was much wrong. She would forget birthdays and a conversation she had a few minutes ago. But, if you think that’s bad, you will be unprepared for what is to come.

My Grandma is 70 years old. My family and I have watched as she has gone from this strong, stubborn woman to a woman who has trouble speaking. She has trouble forming words and communicating in general, she speaks very quietly now and what she does say doesn’t make much sense. It’s like trying to understand a foreign language and both people get frustrated when you can’t understand each other.

She forgets to use the bathroom and she needs help getting dressed. She needs help doing everything now. It’s a fight to get her to take a shower and to get her to leave the house. The worst part though, is that she has forgotten who her family members are. She forgot us grandkids first. Now she is forgetting her kids too.

The most heartbreaking part is when my grandma finally understood what was to come, she would get a sad and defeated look on her face. At the beginning of the diagnosis we, our family, didn’t really know what Alzheimer’s was.

Along every step of my Grandma’s decline we were learning. If we had heard of this Association, our family would have had a smoother transition with my Grandma.

This Association deserves to be at least taken notice of. It could provide help to those struggling to learn about it like our family was. This disease affects so many and this Association can provide all the support that your family needs in this hard time.

If this Association got one hundred dollars it could help find the cure for Alzheimer’s. Every amount donated helps. And hopefully soon this organization will find the cure to help families like mine.

N. Mi Cancer Crusaders

Jordan Hutterer

I chose Northern Michigan Cancer Crusaders because my dad has a brain tumor. He was diagnosed with a brain tumor last month. Some of his symptoms was that his right side was all numb. When he went back to work he told his boss that he didn’t feel good and his boss said he should go to the hospital, so he drove himself to Munson Hospital in Charlevoix.

Then we got a call from the hospital and they told our mom that he had a brain tumor.

Then our mom told Dylan and me that he had a brain tumor. We had to go and pick up Dylan from his job at Robinson Landscaping. When we picked Dylan up, he was in tears.

His boss Glenn came up and to talked to us about our dad. When we got there we went and visited him before he went down to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. When we saw my dad, we all were in tears.

Then we went outside the doors and waited for him to come out in a stretcher. We all gave him a kiss and a hug before he left in the ambulance to go to TC.

He was in the Munson Hospital for two weeks. For the first couple of days our mom went down and stayed in a hotel so that she could be with him.

Then the next morning our dad and mom had to be in the hospital at four-thirty in the morning, so they could do a biopsy. The doctors cut a small hole in his head and took a sample of the brain tumor.

Then they stapled it closed. It took them ten staples to close the hole back up. Before he left they took two staples out.

The doctors told our mom that he only has a year to live and he could have a stroke and die before a year. When she came home, she told me that he only has a year to live or he could have a stroke and die. She also told me that if they go and cut it out the cancer would spread faster.

The Northern Michigan Cancer Crusaders is located 5501 US 131 South, Petoskey, MI 49770.

The Northern Michigan Cancer Crusaders was founded in 2006. They would use the money to help local families and friends cope with the impact of cancer. Also, money raised will help offset treatment costs of those undergoing cancer treatments.

In addition, they are there to help with research and education. Northern Michigan Cancer Crusaders started twelve years ago.

Northern Michigan Cancer Crusaders are also called the Disease and Disorder Non-monetary Support Organization.

If you want to go and support Northern Michigan Cancer Crusaders their events take place from 6p.m. to Midnight on Saturdays at the Boyne City Eagles hall.

Through Loss Comes Hope

Josee Behling

I can still remember Kiersten sitting on the carpet with me when I was younger. She never minded playing Barbies for three hours; she didn’t care if we always had mac and cheese for lunch because I loved it. Kiersten and her twin, Crystal, had always taken care of me for as long as my mind can reach back. They only lived a couple miles down the road from my family.

I can’t keep everything in mind; those memories were from years past. But the same things always stuck with me: mac and cheese, hours of Barbies, we’d play dress-up, Dora the Explorer was a must… Kiersten and Crystal kept my childhood joyful and innocent.

I’m a member of Charlevoix County 4-H Market Livestock. My parents encouraged me to join. At the time, I was nine. It was late August, the air was muggy and sticky. It was the middle of the week. The Market Livestock Association requires the members to help set up the barns for the livestock that will arrive the following week to be exhibited. My dad, sister, and I were just wrapping up and heading home. After pulling out of the fairgrounds, my dad drove slowly up the hill leading out of Petoskey. He looked over at my sister and me, with puffy red eyes. Choking his words, he managed to tell us “I have some bad news girls.” My sister and I looked at him wondering what could possibly be so upsetting? “Kiersten passed away… she killed herself…” His voice trailed off, and his eyes brimmed with tears.

I can only remember two times in my life when I have ever seen my dad really cry: the day his yellow labrador, Ginger, passed away, and when a father-figure to him passed away as well. It really takes a lot to pull his heart in a way that can bring his emotions to the surface. My father is a strong man.

To see him tear up breaks my heart. Being as young and naive as I was, I couldn’t fully interpret the concept of death. It still is something bewildering.

Soon after Kiersten’s death, her mother and father, Lisa and David, took action in the community. Suicide is not a problem that one can just push away and act as if it weren’t reality. In the age range of 15-24 year-olds, it is the third leading cause of death. In 24-35 year-olds, it’s the second leading cause. Two out of every three people, at the time of death are depressed. While males make up 79% of committed suicides, females are more prone to suicidal thoughts.

The mission of Kiersten’s Ride is to spread awareness and create prevention programs in our community and surrounding areas of Michigan. With an extra $100, the money could go towards advertisement, help put on conferences such as the conference recently held in Gaylord, Michigan. The money could also go for gas money, this is beneficial to help get the educators and board to nearby auditoriums or seminars.

Each year, towards the end of August, the Clavier Family and many generous volunteers put on a long horseback or ATV ride that brings together local community, family and friends, to bring awareness and show that there is help, and no one is ever alone in this world. Because the Clavier Family is very near and dear to our heart, we try to attend the ride each year. I’ve ridden with the family and made so many friends along the way over the past years! To donate to the nonprofit organization, mailings can be sent to:

4316 Cosier Rd, East Jordan, MI, 49727. To contact directly, you can call or email: 231-675-5047

KierstensRide@outlook.com

Remember, no matter the situation, there is always a willing ear to listen. Help is right around the corner.

This​ ​Makes​ ​Me​ ​Feel ​Like​ ​He​ ​is​ ​Still​ ​Here

Max​ ​Vondra

My Uncle Damian was a great man who would do anything for someone, and was a very giving person. He was one of the best uncles ever. His passion for golf drove him to Michigan State University where he got his degree in turf management.

When a job opportunity popped up in Texas to work on a golf course as the greens keeper, he took it right away. He also loved his hometown high school and the sports he played for Boyne City. One of the greatest memories I have cherished is when he made the game winning tackle on the goal line against TCSF. He loved Boyne City and his family. I remember him always coming over and we would go outside and play in my front yard. I can still hear us laughing.

Unfortunately my uncle’s desire to be on the golf course cost him his life.

The tractor that he had been mowing on had tipped over and landed on top of him.

To help my family ease the pain of him being gone they started a scholarship that gives back to the school and the community.

They started the Damian Vondra scholarship. The scholarship gives away $1000 to two lucky Boyne City seniors. This means my family comes up with $2000 every year to help kids pay for college.

Every year we have a fundraiser golf outing at Ye Nyne Olde Holles that helps a little bit with that money.

But even the $100 that this gives would help my family.

I would like to thank Kiwanis for all they do. My uncle would love to hear we are giving just like he would.

N. Michigan Equine Therapy

Morriah Connin

Have you ever been so lost and not had anyone to talk to? Not many people think about going and talking to an animal, but what if you went and just took care of one? Maybe a horse? You could go to a place where you could just get away for a few hours. Maybe the Northern Michigan Equine Therapy could help you. Not many people think of going to a place like that, but what if it helped you and made you feel better?

One of my brothers has been to the Northern Michigan Equine Therapy more than once. He and his classmates would go there every Thursday for the at-risk group. He goes to an alternative school called Lake View Academy, which is a court appointed school for kids who are on probation.

He loves the Equine Therapy! He loves how they treat the people who go there, and he loves the horses! He is very grateful for this program and everything that they have helped him do. He has had a tough time with everything that has happened over the course of the year and a half, and going to Equine has helped him release some stress and do better things with his life.

The one hundred dollars which the Northern Michigan Equine Therapy would be getting could help them with different things such as food for the horses and cleaning supplies for the horses.

They are a non-profit organization, so anything could help them and would be good for them. They have gotten a lot of donations from around the community, and they are always willing to take donations to help with the health and training costs. You don’t just have to donate money; you can donate farm supplies, horse supplies or you could donate things for their auction. They could also use the one hundred dollars for therapy scholarship or horse expenses.

The founder of the Equine Therapy is Courtney Sumpter. She began her career with horses, teaching therapeutic horseback riding lessons. After completing her master’s degree, she started utilizing hippo-therapy. Her husband, J.L. Sumpter, is the at-risk youth and veterans program coordinator. After he found Courtney, he quickly discovered the capability of a horse to heal humans. He produces an outlet for young adults and veterans searching for their ways in life. There are four types of therapies. The first is hippo-therapy which is an occupational, physical and speech therapy. It provides multidimensional movement and helps strengthen the body. Second is Horse Sense. Horses have the ability to pick up on human emotions. They feel every tense muscle and their reactions are based on changes in our emotions to help us build confidence. Third is At-Risk youth, a program that helps young people with low self-esteem, teaching communication, regulation of behavior, problem solving and coping skills. It helps them figure out who they are. They have one last program that is called healing veterans, where the horses have to pinpoint the real cause of self-defeating behaviors.

The veteran’s program helps to promote emotional growth, physical growth, and positive engagement with themselves and others around them.

Equine Therapy might not be for everyone, but it would definitely be an experience for an individual who might be struggling with himself or herself and needs a little bit of help boosting self-confidence or just needs help with issues in life.

Please help support Northern Michigan Equine Therapy by helping me.

Hospice

Sophia Hemming

People can die in peace now. People don’t have to die in pain. If I had $100 to give to a charity, I would choose Hospice of Northwest Michigan. Hospice of Northern Michigan is located at 220 W Garfield Ave, Charlevoix, Michigan 49720.

I think this is a great organization because it helps people who are dying die in peace and it comforts their family and helps them deal with losing a loved one. When a loved one who is dying has exhausted all hopes of being cured, they can sign up with Hospice.

Hospice will help them by giving them pain medication so they can die comfortably. Hospice addresses and helps individuals with their physical, emotional, social and spiritual needs.

Hospice helps people who are at the end of their life die comfortably, not in pain. Hospice concentrates on making the patient comfortable as possible for the remaining time of their life.

I know that when my grandparents were dying, Hospice believed that the quality of their life was just as important as their length of life. Hospice care usually starts as soon as there is a request put in by a patient or family member.

A doctor can also initiate Hospice care for a patient. The nice thing is that Hospice care can take place in one’s home or a Hospice House, which is a home-like setting.

Hospice also helps the family who are dealing with a loved one dying.

I know that when my grandparents were dying, the nurses helped my father and aunt deal with losing their mother and father.

They would inform us as to what we were to expect as my grandparents were dying.

Hospice has counselors, doctors, social workers, pastors, and nurses who work as a team to help address the patient’s and family needs through this difficult time.

I know that Hospice concentrated on treatments to relieve the discomfort and pain my grandma and grandpa were experiencing. I remember that I was ten when my grandfather died and twelve when my grandmother died.

The nurses who helped with our family were so nice and they helped both my Grandma and Grandpa Hemming.

It was comforting to know that they were not in any pain.

I remember when I saw my grandma for the last time; you could tell she wasn’t in any pain. She was lying on her bed sleeping peacefully.

That is something I will always remember. I know that seems horrible, but she lived a long beautiful life.

My grandmother was 94 when she died of old age and my grandfather was 88 when he died of cancer.

I know that for me, Hospice was there and helped me through this hard time.

The nurses even helped me smile and laugh as I cried one day. That is something I will never forget.

Hospice helped my grandparents die in dignity and if I had $100 I would donate it to Hospice so they could help others dealing with the loss of a loved one. There is relief seeing a dying loved one in no pain.

What To Do When the End Is Near

Tyler Bouters

When you receive news that the end of your or a loved one’s life is coming to a close, how do you respond to that?

Naturally, I cried when I heard an aunt of mine didn’t have much longer. The next day, we visited her, and saw that she was in so much pain, so we all knew that pulling the plug was the best option for everyone, mainly her. Towards the very end of her life, Hospice of Northwest Michigan took care of her, and helped my family and me with finding closure.

I could NEVER thank them enough for how they treated her. They fed her, helped her use the bathroom, which is something I would never be able to do, and even changed channels for her on the T.V. in her room. If I was able to, I would donate so much more than just $100.00.

Hospice of Northwest Michigan is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit Hospice that isn’t owned or financially supported by any hospital, corporation, or for-profit entity, which allows for quicker responses and to meet immediate and/or unfunded needs with greater flexibility.

As I learned, they are very flexible as to when you can see your loved ones. They provided quality care for my aunt and met both her needs and final requests. They promote and supply physical, emotional, and spiritual comfort, safety, self-determined life closure, and healthy grieving.

The eligibility isn’t based on or limited by illness, age of the patient, or the ability to pay for services. Even though we didn’t need it, Hospice care is able to be terminated at any given moment, if the patient wishes to go after life-saving treatments. They supported and helped with my Aunt’s choices on how she wished to be cared for, and how her life would end.

Why would you donate to Hospice of Northwest Michigan? Well, let’s put it this way. Replace every “my aunt” statement with the name of a loved one.

Wouldn’t you want the best care for them?

Wouldn’t you want your loved one to be comfortable in the final moments of their life? Or, do you want them to feel pain as they die? Think of it that way.

The big question is: how would a meager $100.00 help out such a large corporation like Hospice?

The answer is one of the most cliche things to hear: every last penny counts. That $100 could buy you a bag of I.V. fluid, or some needles, or provide the payment for T.V. in the location. It could help with medication that is way overpriced, or maybe pay some of the nursing staff.

It could help cook the finest of meals for patients who will be eating their last, or pay for the chefs who create said meal.

It could make their final days comfortable. You just have to think a little, and give a little to Hospice of Northwest Michigan.

Helping Those With Substance Abuse

Zoe Koch

My father works with many organizations in Northern Michigan, one of which is the Harbor Hall Women, Family and Adolescent Center.

This nonprofit organization is an outpatient behavioral health clinic that helps women and all teens with substance abuse and other mental health issues.

The center opened on July 15, 2016, and is continuing to help those in need. The program currently serves approximately 60 women and 15 adolescents, but also has the ability to serve families.

Approximately every 1 in 10 people using substances have a substance abuse disorder. Of those people, roughly 18% receive treatment of some sort.

The center offers many different options for therapy within the programs. While trying to assist women with their past traumas, they offer group sessions, individual counseling, yoga, and work with their families. Many women with families struggle to get treatment because they run into barriers such as they need to run their house, they are a single parent, they work a time consuming job, they have to take care of kids, and daycare issues because they cannot afford to pay someone to watch their kids while they are receiving their therapy.

Teens who have substance abuse issues also tend to have issues with their schoolwork and their home life. They act out in defiant and rebellious ways, lashing out and acting irrationally.

The program offers them help in overcoming their substance abuse problems, as well as learning skills that will allow them to cope with their stress rather than turning to substances, and preventing problematic behaviors at school, home, and in the community.

They offer a group session to parents who would like to help support their teens in making positive changes in their lives.

With $100 dollars, the foundation could go to support assistance to get a new woman or adolescent engaged in treatment. Although this doesn’t sound like much, it can change that individual’s life and the life of their families.

Many families deal with a loved one struggling or losing the battle to substance abuse.

I am thankful that my father is able to touch the lives of so many others by assisting in opening the Harbor Hall Women, Family and Adolescent Center.

Think of all the lives touched by substance abuse that you could help.