Boyne Holiday Guide 2017

Boyne Holiday Guide 2017

— November 7, 2017

Now you can view and download the 2017 Boyne Holiday Guide a week early!

This 16-page, full-color magazine has information on everything from Thanksgiving and Christmas church services to Earlier Than The Bird, the big Boyne City Holiday Open House, and so much more.

Printed copies will begin being distributed throughout Charlevoix County on Tuesday Nov. 14. If your business or organization would like to carry this FREE guide to Boyne Area Holiday Fun, call Chris at 582-2799 (EXT 1) or email him at editor@boynegazette.com.

