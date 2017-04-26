Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
Boyne high school hosts industrial arts competition

Boyne high school hosts industrial arts competition

— April 26, 2017

Industrial Arts high school students will take center stage on Friday May 5 when their projects are on display at the annual Michigan Industrial Technology Education Society regional competition hosted this year by Boyne City High School.

 

The competition represents a range of disciplines from Architecture Design to Metals to Woodworking with students competing against fellow students from all over Northern Michigan.

“We would encourage you to bring your friends and family to view these student projects constructed in our local schools,” said Don Nohel, BCHS Industrial Education Instructor. “You will be amazed at the depth, craftsmanship and quality of what our students have designed and built.”

Projects will be judged by local professionals and the top four in each category will advance to the state competition at Saginaw Valley State University the following week.

The public is encouraged to view the student projects on Friday May 5, from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Boyne City High School Gymnasium.

Admission is free.

For more information contact Boyne City High School Industrial Education Instructor Don Nohel by email at dnohel@boyne.k12.mi.us or call Boyne City High School at (231) 439-8100.

PICTURED: Boyne City High School junior Jacob Robinson is constructing a 16-foot cedar strip canoe in his woodworking class. Projects from all over Northern Michigan schools will be on display at the annual MITES fair on Friday May 5 at Boyne City High School.

 

