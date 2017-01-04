Boyne Free Clinic closed Friday Jan. 6— January 4, 2017
Due to an unexpected illness, the Boyne Area Free Clinic will be closed this Friday …
Due to an unexpected illness, the Boyne Area Free Clinic will be closed this Friday Jan. 6.
The free clinic will be open normal hours, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., the following Friday, Jan. 13.
If you are in need of medical attention, you may visit the Boyne Area Free Clinic any time between the hours of 8AM and 4PM on Fridays.
We do not accept appointments.
This service is provided on a first come-first serve basis.
If you would like to volunteer or donate services, materials or money, call 582-4605.
