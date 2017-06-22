Boyne First Presbyterian rummage sale June 23-24— June 22, 2017
First Presbyterian Church, Boyne City Annual Rummage Sale this Friday June 23 and Saturday June 24.
The …
The sale will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
The church is located at 401 South Park St. in Boyne City at the corner of Pine St.
Sale items include:
Wicker
Upright working piano (free)
Assorted clothing
Furniture
Toys
Tools
Household items
Everything must go!
