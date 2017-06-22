Boyne First Presbyterian rummage sale June 23-24

First Presbyterian Church, Boyne City Annual Rummage Sale this Friday June 23 and Saturday June 24. The …

The sale will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The church is located at 401 South Park St. in Boyne City at the corner of Pine St.

Sale items include:

Wicker

Upright working piano (free)

Assorted clothing

Furniture

Toys

Tools

Household items

Everything must go!