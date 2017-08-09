Boyne Fire Department fundraiser, car show, 100th anniversary of the LaFrance

PHOTO BY CHRIS FAULKNOR The Boyne City Fire Department will celebrate their …

The Boyne City Fire Department will celebrate their LaFrance fire engine’s 100th anniversary celebration on Friday and Saturday Aug. 11-12.

On Friday, from 6 to 9 p.m., Boyne City’s first fire truck (pictured above, photo by Chris Faulknor) will be on display downtown during Stroll the Streets.

To raise funds for the new Boyne City Museum, there will be a raffle with the drawing at 9 p.m.

The prize will be a private ride for four on the LaFrance fire truck on a later date.

Also on Friday night there will be an open house and meet-and-greet at the new Boyne City Fire Department.

There will be hot dogs, popcorn and cookies.

For the kids there will be fireman hats, coloring books and activities.

On Saturday Aug. 12, the fire department will host the annual Antique Car Show & Flea Market, including concession stand sales.

Antique firetrucks will be a part of the car show.

The judging for the firetrucks will take place at 3 p.m. with awards at 3:30.

The new historical museum, although still unfinished at the new city hall, will be open for a preview on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Boyne City Post Office will offer a special edition pictorial postmark cancellation in the new city hall from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Commemorative postcards and forever stamps provided.