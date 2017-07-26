Boyne Falls Polish Fest Aug. 3-6

The 43rd Annual Boyne Falls Polish Festival offers numerous attractions—Aug. 3-Aug. 6—which kick off Thursday …

The 43rd Annual Boyne Falls Polish Festival offers numerous attractions—Aug. 3-Aug. 6—which kick off Thursday evening with live oldies music, a car show, carnival and a ‘50s & ‘60s outfit contest!

Friday, the fun starts early with the opening of the polka tent at 10 a.m. and Youth Day at 10:30 a.m., which typically features kids games (10:30-noon), pony rides, crafts and refreshments for kids 10 and under.

Saturday kicks off with music and the carnival, followed by the Grand Royale Parade.

The fun continues with bingo, more music with a battle of the bands and awards for the best unique hat.

Sunday mass kicks off the final day of the Polish Festival at 9 a.m. under the tent.

Later that morning is the ever fierce competition with the horseshoe pitching tournament.

Later on, a 4-wheel-drive mud run, more live music and bingo round out the evening.

Thursday Aug. 3

oldies night

4:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. – Hudson Township Auxiliary Bingo

5:00 p.m. – Concessions and Arnold Amusements open.

6:00 p.m. – Oldies Night in Tent opens. Tent closes at 12:30 a.m.

6:00 p.m. – Car Show

7:00 p.m. – Midnight – Bands in Polka Tent

9:00 p.m. – Best Dressed Awards

Friday Aug. 4

youth day

Youth Day is held at the Char-Em ISD Building at the corner of Center and Maple.

10:00 a.m. – Polka Tent Opens

10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – Youth Day Games

11:00 a.m. – Concessions and Arnold Amusements opens

3:30 p.m. – Begin decorating bicycles at corner of Maple and Railroad Streets

4–11 p.m. – Hudson Township Auxiliary Bingo

4:30 p.m. – Youth Bike Parade begins and ends at the corner of Maple Street and Railroad Street

5 p.m. – Polka tent closes for ½ hour for clean up.

5:30 p.m. – 1:00 a.m. – Polka Tent Open

6 p.m. – Horse Pull located on east end of Church St. Beer, food, pop sold at pull.

Dusk – Family movie night held at the Char-Em ISD Building at the corner of Center and Maple.

Saturday Aug. 5

it’s fun day

10 a.m.- 1 a.m. Polka Tent Open

11 a.m. – Grand Royale Parade, Center Street to State Street to Grove, ending at St. Augustine’s Church.

11 a.m. – Methodist Church holding bake sale during parade

11 a.m. – Concessions and Amusements open

Noon–11 p.m.- Hudson Twnp Auxiliary Bingo

5 p.m. – Gates open at 5 p.m., music begins at 5:15 p.m. competition starts at 6 p.m. – located at the East end of Church Street (where the Mud Run is)

5:00 p.m. – Polka Tent closes for ½ hour for clean up.

5:30 p.m.- 1:00 a.m. – Polka Tent Open

Sunday Aug. 6

family day

9:00 a.m. – Mass for the 19th Sunday of Ordinary Time Celebrated under the tent.

9:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. – Mud Run Registration at East End of Church Street

11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. – Concessions & Arnold Amusements open.

12:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. – Hudson Township Auxiliary Bingo

12:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. – Polka Tent Open

12:00 p.m. – 4-Wheel Drive Mud Run located on east end of Church Street.

5:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. – Polka Tent open to all ages