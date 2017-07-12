Boyne, East Jordan, Charlevoix college graduates

UW-Stevens Point spring grads

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point conferred degrees on nearly 1,200 graduates during …

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point conferred degrees on nearly 1,200 graduates during the university’s spring commencement ceremonies on May 20.

Graduates, their guests and faculty members were addressed by Robert Whitsitte, a 1977 graduate and former president of the Seattle Seahawks, Portland Trailblzers and Seattle Supersonics.

East Jordan

Briana R Sladick, Master of Science in Communication Sciences and Disorders-Speech and Language Pathology, Master Of Science In Communication Sciences And Disorders-Speech And Language Pathology

Grand Valley State University

More than 3,000 Grand Valley State University students participated in commencement ceremonies on April 28 and April 29 at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids. Students who graduated at the conclusion of the Winter 2017 semester in April include:

Boyne City

Caleb S. Laskowski, BBA

Charlevoix

Connor J. Currier, BBA; Kevin M. Greyerbiehl, MSA; Allison R. Hankins, BA; Logan T. Hess, BS; Jarod M. Reibel, BS; Kelsea M. Stevens, BBA; Corbin T. Turkelson, BBA

East Jordan

Tyler R. Hines, BS