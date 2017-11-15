Boyne Earlier Than The Bird shopping fun this Saturday

The 10th annual Boyne City “Earlier than the Bird” holiday shopping event is planned for Saturday Nov. 18, from 7 to 11 a.m. Kick-off the holiday season with friends, family, refreshments and shopping specials – all while in the comfort of your pajamas.

By holding the event the Saturday before Thanksgiving, Boyne City merchants are inviting customers to get an “early bird” preview of all the great holiday shopping available.

Shoppers wearing their pajamas can receive special deals at many of the stores, and can stop into the Boyne Area Chamber of Commerce to receive an Earlier Than The Bird coffee mug, while supplies lasts.

Sweats and workout clothes are not eligible as pajamas.

While mom and dad are shopping, Kids ages 5 and up can participate in a Polar Express Pajama Party from 8–11 a.m. at the Boyne District Library.

Parents will need to fill out a permission slip in advance and drop it off at the library with the child.

The event is sponsored by the Boyne City Main Street Program and the Boyne Area Chamber of Commerce.

For more information contact the chamber at 231-582-6222.

Get your copy of the Boyne Holiday Guide in this week’s Boyne City Gazette for a list of participating stores.