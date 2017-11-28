In The News
Boyne Community Christmas program needs your help

Boyne Community Christmas program needs your help

— November 28, 2017

The Boyne Area Community Christmas committee is once again gearing up to give.

If you find yourself able to give, your donation will be greatly appreciated by a family in need.

Donations of non-perishable foods, new unwrapped toys, games or books can be taken to the Boyne City Education Center at the Pine Street entrance.

Monetary donations for the program can also be sent to:
Boyne Area Community Christmas
Treasurer, Eleanor West
915 Robinson St., #15
Boyne City, MI 49712

Donations are being accepted now until Dec. 15.

If you find yourself in need of a brighter Christmas for your family this year and have not already filled out a form from your school, please stop at the Boyne City Education Center Art room between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. to sign up.

