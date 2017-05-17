Boyne community center fundraiser features Tom Jones, Cher, Roy Orbison, Rod Stewart tributes— May 17, 2017
Ed Sullivan’s Really Big Show is coming to the Boyne City Performing Arts Center at 8 p.m. on Saturday May 27.
Direct from Toronto, this Las Vegas quality show features some of Canada’s top professional tribute artists backed up by a six-piece band with no pre-recorded music and a great Ed Sullivan impersonator—Boyne’s own Marty Moody.
You’ll know every song performed by Cher, Roy Orbison, Rod Stewart, and Tom Jones Tribute Artists.
This will be a “Really Big Show.”
Tickets are available at Tix.com and by phone at 582-6532, and all tickets are returnable for a full refund up to 48 hours before the show.
All seats are reserved.
This show is a fundraiser for the Boyne Country Community Center.
More info at boynecc.com.