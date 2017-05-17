Boyne community center fundraiser features Tom Jones, Cher, Roy Orbison, Rod Stewart tributes

Ed Sullivan’s Really Big Show is coming to the Boyne City Performing Arts Center at …

Ed Sullivan’s Really Big Show is coming to the Boyne City Performing Arts Center at 8 p.m. on Saturday May 27.

Direct from Toronto, this Las Vegas quality show features some of Canada’s top professional tribute artists backed up by a six-piece band with no pre-recorded music and a great Ed Sullivan impersonator—Boyne’s own Marty Moody.

You’ll know every song performed by Cher, Roy Orbison, Rod Stewart, and Tom Jones Tribute Artists.

This will be a “Really Big Show.”

Tickets are available at Tix.com and by phone at 582-6532, and all tickets are returnable for a full refund up to 48 hours before the show.

All seats are reserved.

This show is a fundraiser for the Boyne Country Community Center.

More info at boynecc.com.