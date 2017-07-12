Boyne commissioners consider water service expansion, dog fitness trail, new software, fencing fix

Taking a look at extending city water service, approving a waterways grant agreement, going forward …

Taking a look at extending city water service, approving a waterways grant agreement, going forward on the city’s dog fitness trail, and new fencing at the water treatment plant were among the top matters of business at the Boyne City Commission’s last meeting in June.

The featured photo is a Boyne City Gazette file picture which shows the Boyne City Commission working in the old city hall building.

Commissioners met for their last regular meeting on June 27. Look for the July 11 meeting details in next week’s Boyne City Gazette.

Following is a roundup of the city’s most recent business:

Water line assessment

Review of materials provided and consideration to authorize city staff, including the assessor and Boyne City Manager Michael Cain to move forward with the steps required for a special assessment for the provision of city water on West

Michigan and Woodlawn Streets as requested.

Cain discussed the petition from residents along West Michigan and Woodlawn Streets requesting a special assessment so that a water main can be installed to extend water service to their areas.

The city commission has had several discussions regarding the desire to extend water and sewer utilities but Cain said the Enterprise funds that operate those systems do not have excess money to pay for such expansions. Therefore, recent expansions have generally only taken place when paid for by developers or through very infrequent grants.

The approximate cost of this project is $263,210.

The Water fund does not have sufficient funds to cover this project which means the project would need to be financed through outside revenues which would involve acquisition and interest costs.

All costs would need to be verified and finalized should the commission choose to move forward.

At this time, Cain said, he was looking to formally make the commission aware of this request and begin discussion of some of the issues related to it.

The board was unanimous in moving forward with the steps required.

Waterways grant

Consideration to adopt the proposed resolution as presented from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources – Waterways Division agreeing to the contract terms.

Boyne City Harbormaster Barb Brooks discussed the resolution required to formalize the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Waterways Division grant the city recently received for the amount of $260,000.

She said there are no red flags in the agreement and the engineering contract has already been approved.

The motion was unanimously approved.

Dog fitness trail

Boyne City Commissioners considered a motion to approve Team Elmer’s bid of $14,492 to construct the fitness trails at the Ridge Run Dog Park and authorize the city manager to execute the related documents.

Boyne City Public Works Superintendent Andy Kovolski discussed the Michigan Recreation Passport grant that the City was awarded to construct a fitness trail, install a handicap accessible gate and to purchase two benches for the Ridge Run Dog Park.

The grant amount is for a total amount of $15,000, and the city is responsible for $4,600, leaving $10,400 to be paid by Passport funds.

The Friends of the Dog Park group has agreed to donate funds to cover the benches and gates.

The low bid is from Team Elmers in the amount of $14,492.

The motion was unanimously approved.

New Fencing

There was a consideration to approve the proposal from Harbor Fence to repair and replace approximately 200 feet of fence at the Wastewater Treatment plant in the amount of $2,597 and authorize the city manager to execute the documents.

Boyne City Water/Wastewater Superintendent Mark Fowler discussed the quote received from Harbor Fence to repair and replace approximately 200 feet of fencing. The fencing was damaged by fallen trees. This should complete the fence repairs around the perimeter of the facility.

The motion to approve the proposal from Harbor Fence to repair and replace approximately 200 feet of fence at the Wastewater Treatment plant in the amount of $2,597 was unanimously approved.

Software fix

There was also a consideration to approve the proposal from Windemuller Electric for the purchase of SCADA software for the Water/Wastewater Department in the amount of $5,249.00 and authorize the city manager to execute the documents.

Fowler discussed the current Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) computer system. He said it is having ongoing glitches and the city is getting false alarms and PLC code failures. The SCADA system is at the wastewater plant and is used to control the pumps and associated equipment at the plant, well houses, booster stations and lift stations. Fowler said he can monitor all of the sites from the wastewater plant and make adjustments to the operating parameters from there. It is also the system that automatically calls someone if there is an alarm at one of those facilities.

The current software systems are 11 years old and running on a Windows XP computer.

The city has an upgraded computer that it can use.

The city will just need to move the software license and get new dial out software.

There are funds in the budget to cover this expense.

All commissioners were in agreement with the recommendation and voted 5-0 in support.