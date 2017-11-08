Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
Boyne City voters choose new commissioners and education millage

— November 8, 2017

BY BENJAMIN J. GOHS, EDITOR

Voters woke up Wednesday to new Boyne City Commissioners and a new regional education millage.

The two big items on the ballot facing Boyne City residents at the Tuesday Nov. 7 general election were the five-person Boyne City Commission race and the proposed Char-Em ISD Educational Enhancement Millage.

Five candidates were vying for three seats on the commission.

The three people chosen for seats on the Boyne City Commission were incumbent Ron Grunch with 367 votes, Dean Solomon with 368 votes, and Sally Page with 315 votes.

The candidates who lost were Chad Culver with 178 votes, and Andy Smith with 206 votes.

A total of 1,434 people voted in this election.

Millage

Voters across the Char-Em ISD also decided the fate of the educational enhancement millage with their support of a total vote of 5,612 to 4,289.

Following is a breakdown of votes by county:

The millage was approved in Charlevoix County by a vote of 2,180 to 2,038.

The millage was approved in Emmet County by a vote of 2,993 to 1,981.

The millage was approved in Antrim County by a vote of 439 to 270.

The millage will be levied at 1 mill for 10 years and will provide an estimated $5,233,750 in the first year; this will be approximately $615 per pupil.

The millage is expected to provide an estimated $852,000 for Boyne City Public Schools in the first year.

Pictured is local business owner Leslie Neilson getting ready to vote at Boyne City Hall on election day, Tuesday Nov. 7. Photo by Chris Faulknor

