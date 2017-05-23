Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
Boyne City versus Flushing in Quiz Central semifinal

Boyne City versus Flushing in Quiz Central semifinal

— May 23, 2017

Winner will advance to final match up for season grand championship

Flushing High School squares off against Boyne City Wednesday evening in the second WCMU Quiz Central semifinal game. The game airs at 7:30 p.m. on WCMU Public Television.

The winning team will advance to play Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart for the season grand championship on Wednesday, May 31.

 

Boyne City and Flushing earned a spot in the Quiz Central semifinals by winning their respective division titles.

Boyne City is coached by Jeanne Heath and Nik McClane, and team members include Trenton Giem, Austin Jarema, Maddie Bates and Andrew May. Their alternate is Esmund Santiago.

Flushing is coached by Karen Sleno, and team members include Chloe Peter, Myles Siglin, Rahmy Salman and Jacob Taylor. Their alternates are McCayla Wallace and Brendan Nelson.

Now in its twelfth season, Quiz Central is an educational and entertaining academic quiz show produced by WCMU Public Television. Teams from 48 Michigan high schools compete in four divisions based on school size.

 

