Boyne City versus Flushing in Quiz Central semifinal

Winner will advance to final match up for season grand championship

Flushing High School squares off against Boyne City Wednesday evening in the second WCMU Quiz Central semifinal game. The game airs at 7:30 p.m. on WCMU Public Television.

The winning team will advance to play Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart for the season grand championship on Wednesday, May 31.