Boyne City to hold public hearings on water extension special assessment

City of Boyne City Public Notice Public Hearing for the West Michigan Water Extension Special Assessment Notice is …

City of Boyne City Public Notice

Public Hearing for the West Michigan Water Extension Special Assessment

Notice is hereby given that the City of Boyne City, will hold a public hearing on Monday, October 30, 2017, at 7:00 p.m., at a special City Commission meeting in the Commission Chambers of the City Hall, 319 North Lake Street, Boyne City, MI 49712 for the purpose of receiving oral and considering written comments or objections to the proposed improvement or the inclusion of any property within the proposed West Michigan Water Extension Special Assessment district.

The project is further described as follows:Properties include: Sections of West Michigan and Woodland Streets in the City of Boyne City Nature of Improvement:

Construction of new water main, hydrants and related items to service properties

Estimated Cost: $300,000

All interested parties are encouraged to attend and participate.

This will be the first of two public hearings held on this matter.

Appearance and protest, either in person, thru an agent or by letter, at the public hearing is required in order to appeal the amount of the special assessment to the state tax tribunal.

Personal appearance is not required.

Those unable to attend the public hearing may submit their input to Boyne City City Clerk, Cindy Grice, prior to the hearing.

Additional information on this matter is available at www.cityofboynecity.com, at the Boyne City Hall or by contacting the City Clerk at 231-582-6597.