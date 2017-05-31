Boyne City to begin street work in six locations— May 31, 2017
The City of Boyne City will begin work on its annual Pavement Maintenance project.
This work …
The City of Boyne City will begin work on its annual Pavement Maintenance project.
This work will consist Crushing of Asphalt pavement, grading and repaving work on the following Streets:
- South Lake St from Division St to Ann St.
- Grant St from E. Main St to Lincoln St
- East Main St from Boyne Ave to the Airport
- Call St. from State St. to Vogel St.
- Vogel Street from East St to Jefferson
- Robinson St. from W. Michigan St to Court St
The Streets will be open to local traffic during this work.
Related Articles
-
-
Boyne EMS, city hall project update with photo tourJune 1, 2017
-
Sports expo fundraiser for Charlevoix poolMay 31, 2017
-
-
Boyne Police activity May 8-14May 31, 2017
Entertainment
Past Stories
Categories
- Chris Faulknor's Two Cents (18)
- Editorial Cartoons (9)
- Events (226)
- Featured (900)
- Free (660)
- Gazette (88)
- Inside the Newsroom (6)
- News (2,459)
- Newsroom (7)
- Notices (42)
- Obits (69)
- OP-ED (97)
- Photo Galleries (67)
- Region/State (167)
- Sports (40)