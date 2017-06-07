Boyne City: The History Of A Lumber Boomtown, June 7

The Charlevoix County History Preservation Society, in collaboration with the Boyne District Library, will present its June 2017 History Speaker Series Program: “Boyne City: The History Of A Lumber Boomtown.”

Presented by guest speaker, Bob Morgridge, the program will take place on Wednesday June 7 at 7 p.m. in the Boyne District Library’s Lower Level Community Room, 201 East Main St. in Boyne City.

From the mid 1880s into the 1920s, Boyne City was known as the lumber capital of Northwestern Michigan.

Its population grew as people traveled to where jobs could be found. Shanty boys, now known as lumberjacks, migrated to the Boyne area in droves during the 1880’s, and the lumbering boom that followed thrust Boyne City from its quiet beginnings into a bustling, industrial center.

The driving force behind Boyne City’s lumbering industry was William H. White.

The Ontario native came to the Jordan Valley in 1881 to manage a small sawmill. That business failed, leaving White out $600 in wages.

He obtained $450 in merchandise in lieu of payment and in January of 1883 shipped his goods into Boyne on a sleigh in over four feet of snow.

He then borrowed $2.00 to pay for his room and board and began a journey toward becoming one of the region’s wealthiest and most influential lumber barons.

Please plan on joining us on June 7 as we welcome several White Family descendants and take an amazing journey through time, as only historian Bob Morgridge can deliver!

This event is free and open to the public. For more info, call Georganna at (231) 883-9867 or Monica at the Boyne District Library at 582-7861.