BOYNE CITY: State of the community is excellent

A record crowd attended the 9th Annual Boyne City State of the Community event last week at Boyne Mountain.

BY BENJAMIN GOHS & CHRIS FAULKNOR

Boyne Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ashley Cousens opened the luncheon, which featured a number of local business, governmental and educational leaders.

“I’m excited because it’s kind of my one-year anniversary of speaking to a large group of people in Boyne City,” Cousens said before introducing Pastor Jamie Woodall, who gave the invocation.

Cousens said her time in Boyne so far has been fun, exciting, and challenging.

“[W]e have formed an ambassador committee that helps with member recognition events like ribbon-cuttings and with other like today,” she said… “We are looking strategically at membership structure—at both recruitment and retention efforts.”

Cousens said one of the board’s main goals is to be more inclusive of the entire Boyne Area Chamber of Commerce’s geographic area, which includes Boyne City, Boyne Falls, Advance, Horton Bay, and Walloon Lake.

Nearly 190 people attended the event.

Five speakers gave insights into their area of expertise concerning the Boyne and surrounding area.