Boyne City soccer clubs merging; sign up by July 31— July 25, 2017
Announcing Boyne United Travel Soccer, a coming together of 4-H and Boyne Soccer Club travel programs.
Registration is open to boys and girls, U10- U19, at http://www.boynesoccer.com.
Register by July 31.
For more information contact Bernard Tonsor 231-459-8445, email: boynetonsor@gmail.com
