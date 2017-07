Boyne City soccer clubs merging; sign up by July 31

Announcing Boyne United Travel Soccer, a coming together of 4-H and Boyne Soccer Club travel programs.

Registration is open to boys and girls, U10- U19, at http://www.boynesoccer.com.

Register by July 31.

For more information contact Bernard Tonsor 231-459-8445, email: boynetonsor@gmail.com