Home / Featured / News / Boyne City school board hears reading law, donations, hospitality program overview

Boyne City school board hears reading law, donations, hospitality program overview

— November 30, 2017

Pictured in the featured photo is Boyne City Booster Foundation President David Hautz as he addresses the Boyne City Public Schools Board of Education at its most recent meeting. Photo by Chris Faulknor

Reading law impacts, booster foundation update and major donations, and hospitality happenings topped this month’s Boyne City Public Schools Board of Education meeting agenda.

 

The board of ed met for its most recent regular monthly meeting on Monday Nov. 13. Following are some of the highlights from that meeting.

Reading law
Boyne City Public Schools Superintendent Pat Little introduced Boyne City Elementary School Principal Lisa King, who explained the state of some new reading regulations affecting schools.

“For several years leading up to this school year, we’ve been hearing from the folks who make laws in Lansing about a third-grade reading law,” he said…. “Now the reality is that we’ve come to the year of implementation.”

Little said he thought it was important for King to explain what has become of the laws and their implications.

King brought Mary Jo McShane, a Boyne City schools third-grade teacher, with her to the meeting.

“It needs to be in place by 2020 but there’s still a lot to do beginning with this year,” King said. “We have an assessment system that includes a formative assessment, which is where we’re checking along the way to see how things are going, and a diagnostic assessment.”

Each student will be assessed three times per year, with the first occurring within the first 30 school days of the year.

The law affects the Kindergarten through third grades.

The school will have to determine which students have reading deficiencies, and plans must be formed on how to improve their reading abilities.

Parents will also be involved to help decide what will work best.

The plan will then be in place until the student no longer has reading deficiencies.

Parents will be kept informed about the strategy to help improve their child’s reading progress every step of the way. In addition to regular schoolwork, students will have home projects to work on.

Some of the causes for reading deficiencies include behavioral and medical issues, some of which can be addressed with special instruction.

“The 2019-2020 year is when it all begins,” King said. “Beginning in the 2019-2020 school year, a student in third grade shall not be enrolled in fourth grade until he or she receives a reading score that is less than one grade level behind in third grade.”

Most of the affected classrooms in Boyne schools have approximately six students, on average, who have identified reading deficiencies.

And, Boyne City Public Schools reading teachers are already implementing the new rules to help improve student literacy.

“Boyne is well-suited to take this on,” said Little. “There’s been a lot of work by the individual teachers and principal, and part of it was—OK, State of Michigan, what do you want?”

For more information on what Boyne City Elementary School is doing to improve student learning, call King at (231) 439-8300.

Student council reports
• Maurine Hautz, a Boyne City Public Schools sixth-grader, reported to the board on middle school student council happenings.
Students are holding a penny drive, a canned food drive, and a spirit week Dec. 11-15.
And, she said, “We would like to host an after-school movie day in the performing arts center.”

• Boyne City High School Student Council Vice-President Aurora Seelye also updated school board members on her group’s activities.
“We’ve had a little bit of a lull in our meetings just because it has been so busy with sports and seems like different half-days kind of threw us off, but this Thursday will be a meeting to start our Christmas stuff, and we also put on a little spirit week for high-schoolers.”
Seelye said they will also brief the high school on the Boyne Community Christmas project, and offer opportunities for students to donate gifts for the project.

Booster Foundation
Boyne City Booster Foundation President David Hautz and foundation trustee Cathy Wonski updated the board on their group’s activities.

“We have three main fundraisers in a year,” said Wonski, who discussed the Christmas craft show, the 300 Club and Paint The Town Red…. “We’ve fund-raised over $170,000 in the last three years, and it all goes to our kids for general arts, academics, and athletics.”

During the meeting, the board of Education approve the following booster foundation donations in the total amount of $23,363:

HS Band: $300 for a tuba
HS Boys Soccer: $65 for a clock battery
JV Softball: $365 for hitting nets
Girls Soccer: $6,551 portable shelters for game field
6th Grade Language Arts: $1,200, Ozobots (coding)
6th Grade Language Arts: $1,240 Terry Wooten Poetry
HS Boyne Pride Team: $3,500 support and activities
MS WEB: $1,200 Supplies for continued mentoring program
5th Grade Trip: $510 trip to Alpena observatory
HS Physics: $1,192 trip to Cedar Point

Hospitality program
Dennis Crissman, the head of the Boyne City schools hospitality program for nearly 15 years, apprised the board of ed on his program’s activities.

“We teach our kids hospitality for travel and tourism,” Crissman said. “I’m a real big school-to-work guy. One of my main goals is to get my kids employed.”

Crissman said there are numerous opportunities in the region for his students who are serious about the culinary arts.

“We do about 80 functions throughout the course of the year,” he said.

Crissman also said the curriculum he uses follows college level culinary classes very closely.

Students learn food safety, preparation, business etiquette, and more.

 

