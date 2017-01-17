Boyne City school band director Brandon Ivie honored

Boyne City Middle/High School band director, Brandon Ivie, was selected for the School Band and Orchestra Magazine‘s “50 Directors Who Make a Difference” December 2016 edition.

Ivie, who said he was notified at the end of October of his nomination, said he was humbled and honored to represent the state of Michigan.

School Band and Orchestra Magazine has published the annual “50 Directors Who Make a Difference” issue for 19 years.

In its December issue, the magazine featured one music educator from each state and Ivie was selected to represent Michigan.

The School Band and Orchestra Magazine editor, Mike Lawson, said his staff was blown away by the heartfelt, inspiring stories about band director and orchestra leader candidates.

“It isn’t easy to choose the final names for each state,” he said. “In fact, it’s rather difficult. This isn’t a popularity contest, so the most submissions doesn’t garner a spot on the list, though it certainly gets attention if the entire band gets together to enter their director and say amazing things.”

Ivie, who has been teaching for 18 years including 14 in Boyne City said his proudest moments as an educator are when other directors, teachers, and community members comment on how helpful, polite, and friendly our students are.

“It is a wonderful thing to be a great musician but it is far more important to be a great person,” he said in his interview for SBO. “In band, we learn life lessons through the study of music. I want my students to become great musicians and also wonderful people.”

Ivie credits many outstanding teachers and experiences as shaping who he is as an educator but mostly his high school band director.

“We struggled together and had success as a team. We learned how to play great music but also learned how to be better people. I hope to offer this type of experience for my students: for them to be part of something special … something bigger than themselves.”

Ivie said the most important lesson he tries to teach is to enjoy the journey.

“We spend far more time preparing for a performance than in the performance itself,” he said. “I want us to enjoy that time together as we struggle and strive to improve. Nothing beats enjoying what you do!”