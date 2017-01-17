Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
In The News
January 17, 2017 - Boyne City school band director Brandon Ivie honored
January 17, 2017 - Boyne City Police logs Dec. 26 – Jan. 1
January 17, 2017 - Charlevoix County vet of the month Loren Bell
January 17, 2017 - GLE People Fund gives over $204k in grants
January 17, 2017 - 2017 East Jordan Sno-Blast, Jan. 20-22
January 17, 2017 - Little Traverse Conservancy 2016 annual report
January 16, 2017 - #386 Boyne City Gazette – Jan. 18
January 12, 2017 - Gov. Snyder signs 31 bills into law
January 12, 2017 - Senators Peters, Stabenow fight unfair trade aimed at Michigan-based Whirlpool
January 11, 2017 - Northern Michigan health news briefs
January 11, 2017 - Boyne Police logs Dec. 19-25
January 11, 2017 - Northern Michigan drivers: new green lights on snowplows means go slow
January 11, 2017 - Blood donations in Boyne, Charlevoix, Petoskey to help with shortage
January 11, 2017 - Kelsie King-Duff named Boyne Main Street director
January 9, 2017 - #385 Boyne City Gazette Jan. 11
January 6, 2017 - Michigan Gov. Snyder signs laws to notify of high lead levels in public water
January 4, 2017 - New Year’s Eve 2016 Boyne City photo gallery
January 4, 2017 - LSSU’s 2017 list of banned words
January 4, 2017 - LifeTree Café talks embryo adoption Jan. 8
January 4, 2017 - Taxes/fees on drivers to raise $460M for Michigan road commissions
Home / Featured / News / Boyne City school band director Brandon Ivie honored

Boyne City school band director Brandon Ivie honored

— January 17, 2017

Brandon Ivie

Boyne City Middle/High School band director, Brandon Ivie, was selected for the School Band and Orchestra Magazine‘s “50 Directors Who Make a Difference” December 2016 edition.

Ivie, who said he was notified at the end of October of his nomination, said he was humbled and honored to represent the state of Michigan.

 

School Band and Orchestra Magazine has published the annual “50 Directors Who Make a Difference” issue for 19 years.

In its December issue, the magazine featured one music educator from each state and Ivie was selected to represent Michigan.

The School Band and Orchestra Magazine editor, Mike Lawson, said his staff was blown away by the heartfelt, inspiring stories about band director and orchestra leader candidates.

“It isn’t easy to choose the final names for each state,” he said. “In fact, it’s rather difficult. This isn’t a popularity contest, so the most submissions doesn’t garner a spot on the list, though it certainly gets attention if the entire band gets together to enter their director and say amazing things.”
Ivie, who has been teaching for 18 years including 14 in Boyne City said his proudest moments as an educator are when other directors, teachers, and community members comment on how helpful, polite, and friendly our students are.

“It is a wonderful thing to be a great musician but it is far more important to be a great person,” he said in his interview for SBO. “In band, we learn life lessons through the study of music. I want my students to become great musicians and also wonderful people.”

Ivie credits many outstanding teachers and experiences as shaping who he is as an educator but mostly his high school band director.

“We struggled together and had success as a team. We learned how to play great music but also learned how to be better people. I hope to offer this type of experience for my students: for them to be part of something special … something bigger than themselves.”

Ivie said the most important lesson he tries to teach is to enjoy the journey.

“We spend far more time preparing for a performance than in the performance itself,” he said. “I want us to enjoy that time together as we struggle and strive to improve. Nothing beats enjoying what you do!”

 

Related Articles

Weather

Winter Weather Advisory

Issued:
3:40 AM EST on January 17, 2017
Expires:
12:00 PM EST on January 17, 2017

Small Craft Advisory

Issued:
3:42 AM EST on January 17, 2017
Expires:
5:00 PM EST on January 17, 2017
36° F
Overcast
Overcast
Wunderground.com

Entertainment

This Week’s Gazette

Past Stories

Categories

January 2017
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Welcome!

Most of the content on our website is premium content intended for our subscribers.

If you are a current print subscriber, access to our website is free of charge. Click here to learn how to activate your membership.

If you are not currently a subscriber and would like access to our website. click here

If you have any questions or need help, please contact Chris at (231) 582-2799