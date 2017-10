The Boyne City Rocks group raised $1,500 during its end of summer rock painting party and fundraiser.

Boyne City Rocks Sunday Sept. 24 painting party and fundraiser highlights. The Boyne City Rocks group raised $1,500 during its end of summer rock painting party and fundraiser. The Boone Caverly fund is receiving $1,000; Create Community Art Studio Scholarship Fund received $200; and, Presque Isle Academy received $250 in art supplies. Photos by Chris Faulknor