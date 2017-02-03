Boyne City recreation plan hearing Feb. 14

Public Notice

The City of Boyne City will hold a public hearing to consider adoption of a proposed amendment to their 5 Year Recreation Plan to incorporate goals, objectives, design and capital outlay plans for future improvement and expansion of the City’s public marina. A copy of the draft amendment is available for review at City Hall at 364 N. Lake St. and on the City’s website cityofboynecity.com. The Public Hearing will take place at the regular City Commission meeting held on February 14, 2017 at 7 p.m. For more information or to provide input contact Harbormaster Barb Brooks at 231.582.0336 or bbrooks@boynecity.com