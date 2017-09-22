Boyne City Ramblers volleyball results Sept. 12 and 14

Following are the results for last week’s Sept. 12 and 14 volleyball games.

“After there best performance of the season so far on Tuesday, Boyne City went into Thursday’s match against visiting Kalkaska with there heads held high and continued to play well,” said Boyne City High School Volleyball Coach Mallory Slate. “Taking the first two sets pretty handily, 25-11 and 25-6 the third set brought a bit of a challenge to the Lady Ramblers. With a completely new line up for that third set, the Ramblers just couldn’t get into a grove and let Kalkaska lead almost the whole set until Senior Tyla Coates got behind the line and served 8 unanswered points to give Boyne the 25-23 win in set 3.”

Leading Ramblers:

Sophomore Setter

Annabelle Seelye

6 aces, 19 assists, 18 digs

Senior Libero

Kelsey Hubbard

29 digs and 18 for 18 on serve receive

Sophomore Right Side Hitter

Katelyn Gabos

5 kills

Senior Outside Hitter

Tyla Coates

9 kills, 4 aces, 7 digs

“I was happy with the 3 wins tonight even though that third set was closer than I had anticipated,” said Slate. “We had a lot of girls on the court that don’t usually play together and I wanted to see what they were capable of.”

She added, “We know what we need to work on for that specific situation now. It was nice to give some of the starters a bit of a break as we head into a very long and competitive six game road streak.”

Slate said she was looking forward to some of the games that are to come, and she knows the girls are as well.

“We are hoping to go into our Conference Tournament with one of the top seeds with our eye on the prize which is obviously our first Conference Championship since 2013,” Slate said.

Sept. 12 Boyne City

Volleyball Results

Boyne City finally puts their offense and defense together for a stellar performance against host Cheboygan.

The Ramblers came out strong in the first set winning 25-12. After getting behind late in the second set 12-16 the Ramblers were able to make a comeback finish and win set two 25-23. Keeping the momentum throughout the third set they were able to win that set 25-23.

Leading Ladies:

Sophomore Setter

Annabelle Seelye

3 aces, 4 kills, 22 assists, 32 digs

Senior Libero

Kelsey Hubbard

41 digs and a STELLAR defensive performance to lead the Ramblers to victory

Senior Middle Hitter

Katie McHugh

8 kills, 2 blocks

Senior Outside Hitter

Tyla Coates

2 aces, 10 kills, 9 digs

Sophomore Right Side

Katelyn Gabos

5 kills, 17 digs

Katelyn Gabos, Maddy Coleman, & Kendra Kruzel served perfect for the Ramblers

“I was thrilled with our performance tonight. I mentioned last week after a poor defensive performance against Harbor Springs that if we could put our offense and defense together it would be a sight to see and that’s just what the girls did tonight,” said Slate. “They were able to pick Cheboygan’s defense apart and capitalize on all of their errors. Kelsey Hubbard came up huge for us tonight, as a rock in the back row and her counterpart Katie McHugh was equally impressive at the net.”

She added, “The girls got into a groove the first game and there was clearly nothing that was going to stop them. I was very impressed in the second game when everyone thought the momentum was shifting to Cheboygan’s side when we got down by 4 points but the girls never gave up.”