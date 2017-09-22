Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
In The News
September 22, 2017 - Northern Michigan news briefs – in and around Charlevoix County
September 22, 2017 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne City hiring for maintenance/construction position
September 22, 2017 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County Board synopsis
September 22, 2017 - Forgiving the unforgivable
September 22, 2017 - Boyne City Ramblers volleyball results Sept. 12 and 14
September 22, 2017 - Charlevoix County Veteran of the Month Allen Lawson
September 22, 2017 - Survey says Charlevoix County among healthiest places in Michigan
September 22, 2017 - Boyne City Police incident reports Sept. 4-10
September 22, 2017 - Ramblers Sept. 15 football, cheer clinic, booster of the year photos
September 19, 2017 - Boyne City Fire Dept. Country Music Spectacular fundraiser Sept. 24
September 19, 2017 - Amy Wieland named Charlevoix County Commission on Aging Executive Director
September 19, 2017 - #421 Boyne City Gazette Sept. 20
September 19, 2017 - Northern Michigan fall highway cleanup starts Saturday
September 15, 2017 - Horton Bay Bridge Walk photos
September 15, 2017 - First day of school in Boyne City
September 13, 2017 - Boyne City man, who teaches in Charlevoix, accused of fondling two Round Lake Education Center students
September 13, 2017 - Boyne Police logs Aug. 28 – Sept. 3
September 13, 2017 - Charlevoix County courts and clerk filings
September 13, 2017 - Northern Michigan Public Health Alliance leaders survey local progress
September 13, 2017 - You can help collect data for Boyne River forecast
Home / Featured / News / Sports / Boyne City Ramblers volleyball results Sept. 12 and 14

Boyne City Ramblers volleyball results Sept. 12 and 14

— September 22, 2017

Following are the results for last week’s Sept. 12 and 14 volleyball games.

“After there best performance of the season so far on Tuesday, Boyne City went into Thursday’s match against visiting Kalkaska with there heads held high and continued to play well,” said Boyne City High School Volleyball Coach Mallory Slate. “Taking the first two sets pretty handily, 25-11 and 25-6 the third set brought a bit of a challenge to the Lady Ramblers. With a completely new line up for that third set, the Ramblers just couldn’t get into a grove and let Kalkaska lead almost the whole set until Senior Tyla Coates got behind the line and served 8 unanswered points to give Boyne the 25-23 win in set 3.”

 

Leading Ramblers:
Sophomore Setter
Annabelle Seelye
6 aces, 19 assists, 18 digs

Senior Libero
Kelsey Hubbard
29 digs and 18 for 18 on serve receive

Sophomore Right Side Hitter
Katelyn Gabos
5 kills

Senior Outside Hitter
Tyla Coates
9 kills, 4 aces, 7 digs

“I was happy with the 3 wins tonight even though that third set was closer than I had anticipated,” said Slate. “We had a lot of girls on the court that don’t usually play together and I wanted to see what they were capable of.”
She added, “We know what we need to work on for that specific situation now. It was nice to give some of the starters a bit of a break as we head into a very long and competitive six game road streak.”
Slate said she was looking forward to some of the games that are to come, and she knows the girls are as well.
“We are hoping to go into our Conference Tournament with one of the top seeds with our eye on the prize which is obviously our first Conference Championship since 2013,” Slate said.

Sept. 12 Boyne City
Volleyball Results
Boyne City finally puts their offense and defense together for a stellar performance against host Cheboygan.
The Ramblers came out strong in the first set winning 25-12. After getting behind late in the second set 12-16 the Ramblers were able to make a comeback finish and win set two 25-23. Keeping the momentum throughout the third set they were able to win that set 25-23.

Leading Ladies:
Sophomore Setter
Annabelle Seelye
3 aces, 4 kills, 22 assists, 32 digs

Senior Libero
Kelsey Hubbard
41 digs and a STELLAR defensive performance to lead the Ramblers to victory

Senior Middle Hitter
Katie McHugh
8 kills, 2 blocks

Senior Outside Hitter
Tyla Coates
2 aces, 10 kills, 9 digs

Sophomore Right Side
Katelyn Gabos
5 kills, 17 digs

Katelyn Gabos, Maddy Coleman, & Kendra Kruzel served perfect for the Ramblers

“I was thrilled with our performance tonight. I mentioned last week after a poor defensive performance against Harbor Springs that if we could put our offense and defense together it would be a sight to see and that’s just what the girls did tonight,” said Slate. “They were able to pick Cheboygan’s defense apart and capitalize on all of their errors. Kelsey Hubbard came up huge for us tonight, as a rock in the back row and her counterpart Katie McHugh was equally impressive at the net.”
She added, “The girls got into a groove the first game and there was clearly nothing that was going to stop them. I was very impressed in the second game when everyone thought the momentum was shifting to Cheboygan’s side when we got down by 4 points but the girls never gave up.”

 

Related Articles

Entertainment

This Week’s Gazette

Past Stories

Categories

September 2017
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930