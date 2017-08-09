Boyne City Ramblers football season kickoff celebration

PHOTO BY CHRIS FAULKNOR The community is invited to the first event …

The community is invited to the first event of the 2017 Boyne City Football season this Saturday, Aug. 12.

The Kick-off Classic will be held at the Boyne City High School’s Earl Brotherston Field starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Tickets are $10 per person and include a tailgate dinner plus entry to the scrimmage and other fun events.

Money raised from the event will help the team purchase new equipment.

Come meet the team, see the JV and Varsity teams scrimmage and celebrate the start of the 2017 Rambler Football season!

Tickets are available at the gate, by contacting any football player or commenting on the team’s Facebook event page.