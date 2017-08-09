Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
In The News
August 9, 2017 - Boyne City Ramblers football season kickoff celebration
August 9, 2017 - Boyne Falls Polish Festival photo gallery
August 9, 2017 - Boyne City Police logs July 17-23
August 9, 2017 - Boyne trails celebration Saturday Aug. 26
August 9, 2017 - Were you a Northern Michigan teen in the 1960s? Club Ponytail reunion planned
August 9, 2017 - Boyne Fire Department fundraiser, car show, 100th anniversary of the LaFrance
August 9, 2017 - Boyne Housing Commission report shows agency on the rise
August 9, 2017 - Lloyd and Joyce Kelsey of Boyne City celebrate 70 years
August 8, 2017 - #415 Boyne City Gazette Aug. 9
August 4, 2017 - Summer Events across Charlevoix, East Jordan, Boyne City, Boyne Falls
August 4, 2017 - Boyne Lifetree Café discusses conflicts between religion and science
August 4, 2017 - Charlevoix County: apply now for home repair loans
August 4, 2017 - Charlevoix County Commissioners synopsis July 26, 2017
August 4, 2017 - 2017 Flywheelers festival photos
August 4, 2017 - Open Space will cost Boyne City $895,000 in local matching funds
August 4, 2017 - Community makes Northern Michigan hospice gardens thrive
August 1, 2017 - Charlevoix and Emmet counties school supplies drive returns
August 1, 2017 - Charlevoix County’s state senator Schmidt to hold local hours
August 1, 2017 - Charlevoix County clerk and courts filings
August 1, 2017 - Boyne Police logs July 10-16
Boyne City Ramblers football season kickoff celebration

Boyne City Ramblers football season kickoff celebration

— August 9, 2017

PHOTO BY CHRIS FAULKNOR

The community is invited to the first event of the 2017 Boyne City Football season this Saturday, Aug. 12.

The Kick-off Classic will be held at the Boyne City High School’s Earl Brotherston Field starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Tickets are $10 per person and include a tailgate dinner plus entry to the scrimmage and other fun events.

Money raised from the event will help the team purchase new equipment.

Come meet the team, see the JV and Varsity teams scrimmage and celebrate the start of the 2017 Rambler Football season!

Tickets are available at the gate, by contacting any football player or commenting on the team’s  Facebook event page.

  • 5:00-6:00 MEET and GREET with the Players. There will be yard games set up to play and a side game of tossing the football for kids.
  • We will be handing out Varsity Team Photos and you will have the opportunity to have them autographed while meeting the team.
  • RSN will be broadcasting live!
  • “White Out” t-shirts will be sold for $10 each. Wear these to the first JV and Varsity Game to show your RAMBLER support!
  • There will be raffles for (2) $100 Cardinal Carpet Cleaning Gift Certificates and a fabulous RAMBLER basket from Boyne Provisions! This basket includes everything you need for a night of RSN Boyne foot…ball!
  • Century Club 2017 Memberships will be available. $100 Individual includes a RAMBLER Football Yard sign and a Century Club Hat. $150 Family membership includes (2) hats and the yard sign. The Hats allow you access to home pre-game tailgates!
  • There will be a Rambler attire booth with official 2017 Gear. $5 of every item purchased goes back to BOYNE Football.
  • Cotton Candy, Slushies and Popcorn are all available for $1 each!
  • 6:00 DINNER will include (2) hot dogs, chips, cookie and a bottled water
  • 6:30 JV scrimmage and Varsity scrimmage at separate ends of the field! During the game there will be a 50/50 raffle and of course Marty Moody will be selling popcorn!

