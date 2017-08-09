Boyne City Ramblers football season kickoff celebration— August 9, 2017
The community is invited to the first event of the 2017 Boyne City Football season this Saturday, Aug. 12.
The Kick-off Classic will be held at the Boyne City High School’s Earl Brotherston Field starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Tickets are $10 per person and include a tailgate dinner plus entry to the scrimmage and other fun events.
Money raised from the event will help the team purchase new equipment.
Come meet the team, see the JV and Varsity teams scrimmage and celebrate the start of the 2017 Rambler Football season!
Tickets are available at the gate, by contacting any football player or commenting on the team’s Facebook event page.
- 5:00-6:00 MEET and GREET with the Players. There will be yard games set up to play and a side game of tossing the football for kids.
- We will be handing out Varsity Team Photos and you will have the opportunity to have them autographed while meeting the team.
- RSN will be broadcasting live!
- “White Out” t-shirts will be sold for $10 each. Wear these to the first JV and Varsity Game to show your RAMBLER support!
- There will be raffles for (2) $100 Cardinal Carpet Cleaning Gift Certificates and a fabulous RAMBLER basket from Boyne Provisions! This basket includes everything you need for a night of RSN Boyne foot…ball!
- Century Club 2017 Memberships will be available. $100 Individual includes a RAMBLER Football Yard sign and a Century Club Hat. $150 Family membership includes (2) hats and the yard sign. The Hats allow you access to home pre-game tailgates!
- There will be a Rambler attire booth with official 2017 Gear. $5 of every item purchased goes back to BOYNE Football.
- Cotton Candy, Slushies and Popcorn are all available for $1 each!
- 6:00 DINNER will include (2) hot dogs, chips, cookie and a bottled water
- 6:30 JV scrimmage and Varsity scrimmage at separate ends of the field! During the game there will be a 50/50 raffle and of course Marty Moody will be selling popcorn!