Boyne City Public Notice of development/TIF plan

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Boyne City Commission
DEVELOPMENT AND TAX INCREMENT FINANCING PLAN
Boyne City Local Development Financing Authority
In accordance with Public Act 281 of 1986, as amended, Michigan’s Local Development Financing Act, the Boyne City Commission will conduct a public hearing to consider approval of the Development and Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Plan for the Boyne City Air Business Park under the auspices of the Boyne City Local Development Financing Authority (LDFA). The hearing will be held on Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at 12:00 noon in the Commission Chambers at the temporary Boyne City Hall, 364 North Lake Street in Boyne City.
The LDFA Development and TIF Plan includes a description of the property and designation of the LDFA District, a description and estimated cost of public facilities to be financed through tax increment financing, and other information required by Act 281. The LDFA District includes the Boyne City Air Business Park, generally bounded by the Boyne City Airport to the north, M-75 to the south, Beardsley Street to the west, and Moll Drive to the east, Boyne City, Michigan.
At the public hearing, all citizens, taxpayers and representatives or officials from any taxing jurisdiction shall be afforded the opportunity to be heard and discuss all aspects of the LDFA Development and TIF Plan.
Copies of maps, plats (if applicable) and a description of the LDFA Development and TIF Plan are available for public inspection during normal business hours at the office of the City Clerk, temporary Boyne City Hall, 364 North Lake Street, Boyne City. Questions regarding the LDFA Development and TIF Plan may be directed to Michael Cain, Boyne City Manager, mcain@boynecity.com, 231.582.0377.
This notice is given in accordance with the notice and approval requirements set forth in Public Act 281 of 1986, as amended.

Send notices to: editor@boynegazette.com

