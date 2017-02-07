Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
Boyne City: public hearing on South Lake project grant

— February 7, 2017

Boyne City Notice of Public Hearing

A public hearing is scheduled to review CDBG grant #MSC 215015-ESB “South Lake Street Redevelopment Project” in which federal funds were used.

The hearing will be during the noon, Tuesday, February 28, 2017, City Commission meeting, Commission Chambers, Boyne City Hall, 319 N. Lake St.

Cindy Grice
City Clerk

