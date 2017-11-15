In The News
Home / Featured / News / Boyne City Police weekly reports Oct. 23-29

Boyne City Police weekly reports Oct. 23-29

— November 15, 2017

See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this look at their weekly incident reports.

MONDAY OCTOBER 23, 2017

0300 Assist citizen in the 400 block of Boyne Ave.

0438 Assist EMS in the 700 block of Vogel St

0900 Report of attempted IRS scam calls from Hannah St

1111 Juvenile complaint in the 1000 block of Boyne Av

1130 Arrested subject on warrant at the PD

1133 Request for welfare check in the 600 block of Groveland.

1300 Found iPhone dropped off at PD

2143 Asst. Sheriff Dept. at BC/EJ and Barber Rds.

Tuesday, October 24, 2017

0841 Pontoon drifting north of Honeywell. Owner notified

0848 Vehicle unlock on Pine near Park St

0915 Report of smoke coming from bus heading out of town on State St. Located vehicle on M-75 N. Was having electrical issues.

1102 Report of credit card fraud from the 200 block of Front St

1144 Vehicle unlock on Robinson St

1146 Vehicle unlock in the 400 block of N Lake St

1210 Found iPhone dropped off at PD

1717 911 hang up in the 600 block of Front St.

1739 Assist EMS on Behling Rd.

2046 911 hang up in the 600 block of Front St.

2132 Assist citizen on Pleasant Valley just outside of town.

Wednesday, October 25, 2017

0005 Report of two subjects fighting on W Main St.

0507 Assist EMS in the 900 block of Roosevelt St.

0704 Welfare check of subject riding a bicycle in the cold weather Park and State.

0817 Report of tree down blocking alley next to Hannah St.

1000 Report of sailboat washed up on shore by Little League field.

1129 Report of raft drifted into rocks on Front St

1130 Assist citizen on Roosevelt St

1345 Report of check forgery on Michigan Av

1440 Vehicle unlock on North St

1907 Lodged 2 stray dogs at the shelter

2150 Vehicle unlock in the 1300 block of Boyne Av

THURSDAY OCTOBER 26, 2017

0155 ARRESTED subject for Operating without Security in the 300 block of N. Park St.

0753 Unlock in the 500 block of Jefferson St.

0820 Burn permit issued on E Lincoln

1018 2 vehicle crash in parking lot in the 1100 block of Boyne Av

1548 Driving complaint on Vogel St

1738 Assist EMS in the 400 block of N Lake St.

1838 Juvenile complaint on Wenonah.

Friday, October 27, 2017

0508 Assist Fire Dept. at S. Lake St. and Franklin St with report of lines arcing/sparking.

0644 Suspicious situation in the 400 block of E. Main St.

0945 Assist EMS in the 700 block of Vogel St

1445 Salvage inspection

1542 Civil dispute in the 700 block of Wenonah

1912 Arrested subject for Indecent Exposure in the 1000 block of Boyne Av

Saturday, October. 28, 2017

0950 Juvenile complaint in the 200 block of S Lake St.

1252 Property damage crash at East and Vogel St.

1743 Report of lost debit card from N Lake St

2219 Assist Sheriff Dept. with warrant arrest in the 300 block of Silver St

Sunday, October 29, 2017

0207 Welfare check on W Main St.

0246 Arrested subject for domestic assault in the 1300 block of Boyne Av

1420 Vehicle unlock at Avalanche.

1548 Civil standby in the 300 block of Vogel St.

1637 911 hang up from the 400 block of Groveland.

2009 Car deer crash at State and Cozy Nook.

2253 Arrested subject for Domestic assault in the 400 block of Lewis Ave.

 

