Boyne City Police weekly reports Oct. 23-29

See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this look at their weekly incident reports.

See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this look at their weekly incident reports.

MONDAY OCTOBER 23, 2017

0300 Assist citizen in the 400 block of Boyne Ave.

0438 Assist EMS in the 700 block of Vogel St

0900 Report of attempted IRS scam calls from Hannah St

1111 Juvenile complaint in the 1000 block of Boyne Av

1130 Arrested subject on warrant at the PD

1133 Request for welfare check in the 600 block of Groveland.

1300 Found iPhone dropped off at PD

2143 Asst. Sheriff Dept. at BC/EJ and Barber Rds.