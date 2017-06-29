Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
In The News
June 30, 2017 - Boyne City High School band alumni needed to assist band camp
June 30, 2017 - Hestia Women’s Giving Circle empowers Emmet, Charlevoix women and girls
June 29, 2017 - Boyne City Police warn fireworks users to obey laws, ordinances
June 29, 2017 - Walloon Lake free mobile boat-wash July 1
June 28, 2017 - Boyne Police logs June 5-11
June 28, 2017 - Boyne City Independence Day celebration July 3-4
June 28, 2017 - Boyne’s Don Lockman inducted to Michigan Outdoor Hall of Fame
June 28, 2017 - Majesty and mystery of nature at Boyne’s Lifetree Café
June 28, 2017 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne City hearing on Industrial Development District
June 28, 2017 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County Transit hiring
June 28, 2017 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County summer tax deferment
June 28, 2017 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne USA meeting on hydroelectric project
June 28, 2017 - Charlevoix County legislators vote on switchblades, school funding, breathalyzers for minors
June 28, 2017 - Charlevoix County clerk and court filings
June 26, 2017 - #409 Boyne City Gazette June 28
June 22, 2017 - Hospice Celebration of Life & Memorial Service for all June 25
June 22, 2017 - Communicating with pets at Boyne Lifetree
June 22, 2017 - East Jordan Freedom Festival June 27 – July 2
June 22, 2017 - Boyne Police officer graduates from leadership training
June 22, 2017 - Boyne First Presbyterian rummage sale June 23-24
Home / Featured / Free / News / Boyne City Police warn fireworks users to obey laws, ordinances

Boyne City Police warn fireworks users to obey laws, ordinances

— June 29, 2017

The Boyne City Police Department would like to remind residents and visitors that Boyne City has a fireworks ordinance that spells out when Fireworks may be used.

“Consumer Fireworks” which are defined as firework devices designed to produce visible and/or audible effects by combustion, are only allowed to be used on the day before a national holiday, on the holiday, and on the day after a holiday; ON THESE DAYS THE IGNITION, DISCHARGE, AND USE OF CONSUMER FIREWORKS IS PROHIBITED BETWEEN 1:00 A.M. AND 8:00 A.M.

This is a new addition to the ordinance this year.

Consumer Fireworks include devices such as; fire-crackers, roman candles, bottle rockets, consumer size aerial and other exploding devices.

Low Impact Fireworks, which include sparkling devices that do not explode are allowed any time of the year

Boyne City Police Chief Jeff Gaither said the Police Department has been fielding questions about the use of fireworks.

Basically, if it goes bang or is launched, you can only use them between 8:00am and 1:00am on the designated days.

Gaither said the police department will investigate all reports of fireworks that are used outside of the permitted days and hours, or where prohibited.

The penalty for a violation of the fireworks ordinance is a municipal civil infraction.

In all violations of the ordinance, the fireworks will be confiscated.

Gaither also cautioned that fireworks users are responsible for any damage caused by the use of fireworks.

This includes damage caused by “flying lanterns” because, as he noted, they will come down eventually.

State law prohibits the use of Consumer Fireworks on any public property including city parks and streets.

We are again, coming up on the time of year that fireworks become very popular.

Following some simple guidelines will help everyone to have an enjoyable holiday in Boyne City.

  • be considerate of your neighbors
  • follow the laws and ordinances
  • children using fireworks should be supervised by adults
  • don’t consume alcohol or drugs when using fireworks
  • don’t use fireworks in public parks or streets

Related Articles

Weather

78° F
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

Entertainment

2017 Boyne Summer Guide

This Week’s Gazette

Past Stories

Categories

June 2017
S M T W T F S
« May    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  