Boyne City Police warn fireworks users to obey laws, ordinances

The Boyne City Police Department would like to remind residents and visitors that Boyne City has a fireworks ordinance that spells out when Fireworks may be used.

“Consumer Fireworks” which are defined as firework devices designed to produce visible and/or audible effects by combustion, are only allowed to be used on the day before a national holiday, on the holiday, and on the day after a holiday; ON THESE DAYS THE IGNITION, DISCHARGE, AND USE OF CONSUMER FIREWORKS IS PROHIBITED BETWEEN 1:00 A.M. AND 8:00 A.M.

This is a new addition to the ordinance this year.

Consumer Fireworks include devices such as; fire-crackers, roman candles, bottle rockets, consumer size aerial and other exploding devices.

Low Impact Fireworks, which include sparkling devices that do not explode are allowed any time of the year

Boyne City Police Chief Jeff Gaither said the Police Department has been fielding questions about the use of fireworks.

Basically, if it goes bang or is launched, you can only use them between 8:00am and 1:00am on the designated days.

Gaither said the police department will investigate all reports of fireworks that are used outside of the permitted days and hours, or where prohibited.

The penalty for a violation of the fireworks ordinance is a municipal civil infraction.

In all violations of the ordinance, the fireworks will be confiscated.

Gaither also cautioned that fireworks users are responsible for any damage caused by the use of fireworks.

This includes damage caused by “flying lanterns” because, as he noted, they will come down eventually.

State law prohibits the use of Consumer Fireworks on any public property including city parks and streets.

We are again, coming up on the time of year that fireworks become very popular.

Following some simple guidelines will help everyone to have an enjoyable holiday in Boyne City.