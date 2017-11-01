Boyne City Police logs Oct. 2-8

Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
— November 1, 2017

See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this look at their weekly incident reports.

Monday, October 2, 2017

0708 Lodged stray dog at the shelter

1051 Report of lost money clip/wallet

1100 Report of camper left at Airport.

1241 Suspicious vehicle reported in the 1300 block of Lakeshore.

1334 Attempt suicide in the 300 block of E Division St

1502 Tree and lines down blocking road in the 200 block of W Michigan

1547 Request for civil stand in the 500 block of Boyne Av

1609 Report of stolen cell phone from 1000 block of Haven Court

1716 Assist Sheriff Dept. on M 75 S

1848 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Deer Lake Rd

Tuesday, October 3, 2017

0127 Assist EMS in the 300 block of State St

0557 Car deer crash at Boyne Ave and Brockway St.

0811 Report of phone scam claiming to be from Medicare. Advises that caller will be receiving a new card and asking for the number of the old card.

0943 Report of barking dog on Hemlock

1048 Property damage crash at Water and East.

1347 Hit and run Property damage crash in the 400 block of Front St.

1803 Found wallet in Rotary Park. Returned to owner.

1837 Driving complaint coming in to town on 75 N.

1854 Assist Sheriff Dept. on High Country Dr.

2215 Lodge stray dog found on Lake Park Dr.

WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 4, 2017

0931 Report of ladder protruding from truck at Front and Main.

1453 Bag of leaves that keep blowing into street at Lake and Water

1456 Citation issued for speed at Brockway and Beardsley

Thursday, October 5, 2017

0945 Disturbance in the 300 block of E Division St.

1149 Suspicious activity in the 300 block of E Division St.

1156 Report of cell phone lost in the river

1217 Report of suspicious vehicle in the area of Park and Ray Streets

1413 Subject at window to drop off drug paraphernalia found at the beach.

1616 Assist Adult Protective Services with welfare check on Silver St.

1641 Arrested subject on 2 warrants in the 400 block of N Lake St

1732 Civil complaint in the 300 block of E Division St

2322 Assist MSP with warrant attempt.

Friday, October 6, 2017

0107 Report of a prowler in the 300 block of W. Division St

0802 Report of attempted computer fraud in the 500 block of S Park

0925 Report of subject sleeping in vehicle on E Main St

0930 Threats complaint in the 300 block of E Division St. Subject served No Trespass Order

1029 Driving complaint received on Hemlock St

1117 Report of unknown substance spilled in the road in the 400 block of N Lake St.

1218 Assist EMS with suicidal subject in the 1100 block of Boyne Av

1205 Property damage crash on Brockway

1256 Burn permit issued in the 700 block of Pleasant

1430 Escorted homecoming parade.

1509 Multiple reports of subject in the 1000 block of Boyne Av using a loud speaker.

1552 Larceny complaint from the 400 block of State St

1611 Assist EMS in the 500 block of N Lake St

1634 Assist EMS in the 300 block of E Division St

1706 Suspicious vehicle blocking alley on Trent near Pleasant.

1840 Escorted Cross Country team from Lutheran Church to Football field.

1842 Subject burning leaves in the 300 block of North St

2009 Suspicious activity reported in the 300 block of E. Division St.

2059 Assist MSP with warrant attempt.

2150 Juvenile complaint in the 1000 block of Boyne Av

Saturday, October 7, 2017

0057 Suspicious activity on Roosevelt St.

0105 911 hang up on Fall Park Rd.

0215 Suspicious activity in the 200 block of E. Main St.

0226 Suspicious activity in the 400 block of State St.

0600 Assist Sheriff Dept. with tree down in road at Fall Park Rd and Dietz Rd.

0945 Assist at Mountain Mayhem, State St and Rotary Park.

1339 Suspicious situation on Bay St.

1458 Assist EMS in the 500 block of Boyne Av

1701 Driving complaint came in to town on M-75 S

1903 Assist EMS in the 1100 block of Boyne Av

1939 Assist EMS on E Court St

Sunday, October 8, 2017

0026 Disturbance in the 800 block of Boyne Ave.

1054 Arrested subject for OWI 3rd, DWLS, and no insurance near Park and River St

1321 Assist to Water Dept. behind Red Mesa

1508 Alarm on N East St

2030 Assist EMS at Lake and Water

2054 Suspicious situation reported on Pearl St.

2328 Suspicious vehicle on E Division St

 

