Boyne City Police logs Oct. 2-8— November 1, 2017
See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this look at their weekly incident reports.
Monday, October 2, 2017
0708 Lodged stray dog at the shelter
1051 Report of lost money clip/wallet
1100 Report of camper left at Airport.
1241 Suspicious vehicle reported in the 1300 block of Lakeshore.
1334 Attempt suicide in the 300 block of E Division St
1502 Tree and lines down blocking road in the 200 block of W Michigan
1547 Request for civil stand in the 500 block of Boyne Av
1609 Report of stolen cell phone from 1000 block of Haven Court
1716 Assist Sheriff Dept. on M 75 S
1848 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Deer Lake Rd
Tuesday, October 3, 2017
0127 Assist EMS in the 300 block of State St
0557 Car deer crash at Boyne Ave and Brockway St.
0811 Report of phone scam claiming to be from Medicare. Advises that caller will be receiving a new card and asking for the number of the old card.
0943 Report of barking dog on Hemlock
1048 Property damage crash at Water and East.
1347 Hit and run Property damage crash in the 400 block of Front St.
1803 Found wallet in Rotary Park. Returned to owner.
1837 Driving complaint coming in to town on 75 N.
1854 Assist Sheriff Dept. on High Country Dr.
2215 Lodge stray dog found on Lake Park Dr.
WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 4, 2017
0931 Report of ladder protruding from truck at Front and Main.
1453 Bag of leaves that keep blowing into street at Lake and Water
1456 Citation issued for speed at Brockway and Beardsley
Thursday, October 5, 2017
0945 Disturbance in the 300 block of E Division St.
1149 Suspicious activity in the 300 block of E Division St.
1156 Report of cell phone lost in the river
1217 Report of suspicious vehicle in the area of Park and Ray Streets
1413 Subject at window to drop off drug paraphernalia found at the beach.
1616 Assist Adult Protective Services with welfare check on Silver St.
1641 Arrested subject on 2 warrants in the 400 block of N Lake St
1732 Civil complaint in the 300 block of E Division St
2322 Assist MSP with warrant attempt.
Friday, October 6, 2017
0107 Report of a prowler in the 300 block of W. Division St
0802 Report of attempted computer fraud in the 500 block of S Park
0925 Report of subject sleeping in vehicle on E Main St
0930 Threats complaint in the 300 block of E Division St. Subject served No Trespass Order
1029 Driving complaint received on Hemlock St
1117 Report of unknown substance spilled in the road in the 400 block of N Lake St.
1218 Assist EMS with suicidal subject in the 1100 block of Boyne Av
1205 Property damage crash on Brockway
1256 Burn permit issued in the 700 block of Pleasant
1430 Escorted homecoming parade.
1509 Multiple reports of subject in the 1000 block of Boyne Av using a loud speaker.
1552 Larceny complaint from the 400 block of State St
1611 Assist EMS in the 500 block of N Lake St
1634 Assist EMS in the 300 block of E Division St
1706 Suspicious vehicle blocking alley on Trent near Pleasant.
1840 Escorted Cross Country team from Lutheran Church to Football field.
1842 Subject burning leaves in the 300 block of North St
2009 Suspicious activity reported in the 300 block of E. Division St.
2059 Assist MSP with warrant attempt.
2150 Juvenile complaint in the 1000 block of Boyne Av
Saturday, October 7, 2017
0057 Suspicious activity on Roosevelt St.
0105 911 hang up on Fall Park Rd.
0215 Suspicious activity in the 200 block of E. Main St.
0226 Suspicious activity in the 400 block of State St.
0600 Assist Sheriff Dept. with tree down in road at Fall Park Rd and Dietz Rd.
0945 Assist at Mountain Mayhem, State St and Rotary Park.
1339 Suspicious situation on Bay St.
1458 Assist EMS in the 500 block of Boyne Av
1701 Driving complaint came in to town on M-75 S
1903 Assist EMS in the 1100 block of Boyne Av
1939 Assist EMS on E Court St
Sunday, October 8, 2017
0026 Disturbance in the 800 block of Boyne Ave.
1054 Arrested subject for OWI 3rd, DWLS, and no insurance near Park and River St
1321 Assist to Water Dept. behind Red Mesa
1508 Alarm on N East St
2030 Assist EMS at Lake and Water
2054 Suspicious situation reported on Pearl St.
2328 Suspicious vehicle on E Division St