Boyne City Police logs May 15-21

See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this look at their weekly incident reports.

Monday, May 15

1259 Disturbance in the 100 block of W Division St.

1455 Parking complaint on W Main St

1700 Assist EMS on Lincoln Street

1755 Report of a dog running at large in the 400 block of State Street.

1900 Subject riding skateboard on Water Street.

1915 Issued Citation for Fail to use due care and caution from accident on Boyne Av

2109 Assist Fire with a report of a gas leak in 300 block of State St.

0028 Alarm activation in the 300 block of E Water St0119 Assist EMS in the 300 block of E Division St.0213 Assist Sheriff Dept with a report of a prowler/window peeper on M-75 S.0627 Dog running at large in the area of S. Park and Franklin. Lodged at shelter.0815 Report from 300 block of Front St of a disturbance that occurred in the early morning hours.0927 Report of abandoned vehicle in the 300 block of N Lake St.1010 Assist citizen in the 500 block of N Lake St1011 Assist EMS on Pine Pointe1440 2 vehicle Property damage crash Park and Water1710 Subject with unauthorized signs in the Open space.2124 Citation issued for speed on Pleasant near Timber Ln.2235 Attempted to pick up subject on a warrant out of Cheboygan County.

Wednesday, May 17

1000 MIP in the 1000 block of Boyne Av

1053 Assist EMS in the 500 block of S Park St.

1253 Citation issued for improper passing -no passing zone at Lake and Lower Lake

1359 Assist Sheriff Dept with alarm on Magnet Dr

1535 Disturbance at Vogel and East. Juvenile complaint, verbal dispute.

1552 Vehicle unlock in the Industrial Park.

1852 Assist with Ride of Silence.

1856 Report of a vehicle with a possibly forged sticker on the plate in the area of Park and Ray.

1928 Driving complaint on Contractor’s Lane

2254 Assisted MSP on an OWI stop at Park and Ray.

Thursday, May 18

0751 Citation issued for speed in school zone at Boyne and Brockway

0930 Report of vehicle racing up and down Glenwood Beach near Woodland last night. This morning mailboxes damaged on the curve by Woodland

1300 Motorcycle w/o registration parked on Water St.

1545 Subject dropped off syringe found in parking lot by softball fields at Rotary Park

1644 Property damage crash at Boyne Ave and Main.

1717 Private property damage crash on W Main St

1852 Assist citizen on S Lake St

2000 Found driver’s license downtown. Owner contacted and will pick up.

2125 Disturbance on River St

2130 Suspicious activity in the 400 block of State St

Friday, May 19

0151 Attempted warrant arrest in the 300 block of E Division St

0437 Attempted warrant arrest in the 500 block of N. Lake

0456 Attempted warrant arrest in the 500 block of Groveland.

0800 Juvenile complaint on Jersey St.

1020 Subject arrested for assault in the 300 block of E Water St

1348 Funeral Escort

1422 Citation issued for speed at Michigan and John

1420 Report of pile of trash in the middles of Smith St. Impassable.

1550 Civil complaint on Timber Ln

1700 Report of subject at open space with signs

1754 CSC complaint on W Court St

1812 Private property damage crash in the 400 block of N Lake St.

2004 Assist EMS on Boyne City Rd.

2024 Assist Fire with a report of a large tree down on a line on Boyne City Rd. near Court St.

2040 Animal neglect complaint in the 500 block of Grant St.

2123 Alarm activation on Charlevoix St.

2156 Report of suicidal subject in the Industrial Park. Transported for evaluation by EMS

2220 Report of 20 teenagers laying on the street at N Park and Vogel. Gone on arrival.

Saturday, May 20

0145 Citation issued for No Plate at Silver and Charlevoix St.

1035 Welfare check requested on Elm St.

1052 Retail fraud in the 200 block of S Lake St.

1230 Report of a fraud call last night in the 500 block of N Lake St.

1305 Elderly subject at PD. Unable to locate vehicle or family. Son contacted.

1434 Arrested subject on warrants from Emmet and Cheboygan Counties.

1557 Disturbance reported at the High School Baseball Field

1626 Vehicle unlock in the 200 block of N Park St.

1556 Assist EMS in the 500 block of N. Lake St.

1717 Report of lost ID and credit cards somewhere in the Mushroom Festival.

1755 Vehicle unlock in the 200 block of N Lake St

2000 Tether violations in the 500 block of W Court St.

2145 Threats complaint in the 300 block of E Division St

2210 Suspicious activity in the 400 block of State St

2321 Noise complaint from the 300 block of N. Park

0104 Stopped subjects with open intoxicants at S Lake and Main

0134 Fight on W Main St. Subject arrested.

SUNDAY MAY 21

1133 Report of headstones in the cemetery had been knocked over.

1238 Arrested subject for MDOP in the 400 block of N. Lake St.

1454 Alarm in the 300 block of N Lake St

1515 Driving complaint on 75 N heading into town.

1723 Report of assault in the 100 block of E. Pine St.

1951 Assist Fire Dept on Fall Park Rd.

2011 Assist Fire Dept in the 400 block of Terrace.

2040 Assist Sheriff Dept on 131.

2053 Harassment complaint from the 300 block of E. Division