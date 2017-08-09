Boyne City Police logs July 17-23

See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this look at their weekly …

See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this look at their weekly incident reports.

MONDAY JULY 17, 2017

0937 Report of 2 young kids on the top of the Water Street Mall.

0945 Report of “young people” laying in the grass and on the sidewalk near the river mouth.

1045 Report of several pets from W Michigan Av being dumped in the woods. Animal Control was able to discover that this had occurred in another location and all the dogs had been readopted.

1047 Citizen at City Hall to file a fraud report

1219 Vehicle left on jack stands at Park and State. Owner was located and will be moving it.

1431 Assist Boyne Falls Fire Dept with a report of a large propane leak on M-75 S.

1518 Report of kids jumping off the Shoppers Dock.

1718 Report of a possible unlawful burn coming from a barrel in the 600 block of N East St

1841 Arrested subject with Felony warrant at Glenwood Beach.

2109 Vehicle unlock at Main and Park 2113 Arrested subject for Possession of dangerous drugs and warrant out of Marquette at Lake and Ray. 2212 Vehicle unlock at Rotary Park Tuesday, July 18, 2017 1104 Escorted building move from N Lake St to Lagoon Dr. 1208 Complaint of vehicle blocking Glenwood at Woodland. Spoke with the workers. They agreed to move the truck and apologized for creating a road hazard. 1241 Vehicle unlock on S. Park near Water St. 1304 Found a MI trailer plate on Fall Park Rd 1534 Car Deer crash report in the 500 block of Boyne Ave. Occurred on Pleasant Av the night before. 1711 Report of lost purse 2242 Assist EMS in the 500 block of N Lake St Wednesday, July 19, 2017 0158 Report of a disturbance in the 500 block of E Main. Arrested subject for domestic violence. 1127 Assist EMS in the 500 block of S Park St. 1343 2 adult shoplifters detained in the 400 block of N Lake St. 1356 Suspicious situation in the 200 block of S Lake St 1923 Parking violation at Lake and Main 1932 Numerous warnings issued to vehicles parked in Alley between Park and Lake 1942 Open intoxicants on the Sidewalk at Park and Water THURSDAY JULY 20, 2017 0340 Assist EMS in the 300 block of E. Division St. 0440 An unknown vehicle struck a van parked in roadside parking in the 200 block of Vogel St. 1351 Report of found syringe in Rotary Park over the weekend. 1540 Suspicious situation reported from E Main St 1647 Driving complaint, report of vehicle driving all over the road hit curb on N Lake St 1751 Vehicle unlock in the 400 block of N lake St 1834 Report of pet left in vehicle in the 400 block of N Lake St 1855 Assist EMS in the 1000 block of S. Lake St 2041 911 hang up from the 300 block of Hannah St 2106 parking violation in Rotary Park, FRIDAY JULY 21, 2017 0730 Health & Safety issue reported at the Shopper’s Dock 1022 Arrested subject on warrant in the 400 block of N Lake St 1205 Shoplifter detained in the 400 block of N Lake St 1301 Driving complaint on Cedar St. 1529 Driving complaint coming into town on Boyne City Rd. 1707 Report of a dog running around in traffic at Lake and Pine. Gone on arrival. 1923 Suspicious subject reportedly video- taping kids at Water and Lake. 2019 Arrested subject on our warrant in the 400 block of N East St. 2030 Suspicious situation in the 300 block of McKinley St 2100 Harassment complaint downtown. 2354 Report that a juvenile on probation has snuck out of the house. Saturday, July 22, 2017 0245 Welfare check in the 100 block of Silver St 0308 Assisted Sheriff Dept with lodging a pet at the shelter 0704 Assisted Sheriff Dept with a report of two subjects passed out in a running car at Whiting’s Park. One subject arrested as a Parole absconder. Driver was issued a Traffic citation and the vehicle was towed for impound. 1020 Citation issued for speed on Pleasant Ave near Timber Ln. 1357 Bicycle crash/citizen assist on Boyne Ave in front of McDonalds. 1411 Subject calling from State St to have people removed from house. Subject was highly intoxicated and alone. 1524 Assist a pilot with airport instructions. 1735 Family dispute/child exchange issues on Wilson St. 1812 Parking violation on W Water St. 1818 Larceny of medications from Haven Ct. 1935 Found a skateboard. 2025 Parking citation issued on W Water St 2224 Assist EMS on Robinson St 2346 Assist EMS in the 500 block of N Lake St. Sunday, July 23, 2017 0904 Panic alarm in the 200 block of S. Lake St. 1130 B&E in the 400 block of N East St. 1238 Assisted with a missing elderly subject from Grandvue. 1346 911 Hang up from the 200 block of E Main St. 1406 Shoplifter in the 100 block of E Water St 1445 Shoplifter in the 100 block of E Water St 1547 Assist EMS near M- 75 N and Old State 1529 Civil dispute in the 400 block of State St. 1633 Domestic dispute in the 400 block of State. 1809 Civil dispute on Wilson St 1842 Hit and run crash at State and Call. 2034 Arrested subject for OUID at Division and Park St 2250 Citation issued for speed at Lake and Vogel

2301 Citation issued for operating without license, warned for no headlights and curfew violation on N Lake St.