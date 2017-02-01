Boyne City Police logs Jan 9-15

Monday, January 9

0427 Assist EMS, 700 block Vogel

0433 Arrested subject for probation violation and domestic …

Monday, January 9

0427 Assist EMS, 700 block Vogel

0433 Arrested subject for probation violation and domestic violence in the 300 block of E Division St.



1128 Received report of injured duck in travel lane in the 1000 block of Boyne Av. Unable to locate.1318 Injured duck reported in parking lot, 1000 block of Boyne Av1328 Subject calling to make noise complaint from New Year’s Eve.1440 Assist citizen in the 300 block of N Lake St1451 Subject calling to file missing person complaint. The missing person is not missing just moved out of state.1619 Suspicious situation reported in the 1000 block of Boyne Av1822 Fraud complaint reported at the PD.

Tuesday, January 10

0035 Report of a disturbance in the 300 block of E Division St.

0849 Report of vehicle running red school bus lights in the 800 block of State St

0921 Report of an older subject who seems disoriented on the side of Division St near Senior Center.

1157 Report of possible suicidal subject out of state. Statements received via text message.

1316 Vehicle parked in road on E Michigan just off Lake St.

1527 Property damage crash reported. Had occurred Wednesday in the 400 block of N Lake St

1533 2 vehicle Property damage crash at Pleasant and Morgan

1610 Civil dispute in the 700 block of Wenonah.

1843 subject threatening suicide in the 300 block of E Division. Went to hospital for voluntary evaluation

2045 Subject at the PD with suspicious package found by child

2301 Assist BCFD with a report of a house fire on Boyne City Rd.

Wednesday, January 11

0540 Vehicle in the ditch/ snowbank on Boyne Ave. at Hemlock.

0555 911 hang up (X2) from the industrial Park.

1720 Vehicle unlock in the Industrial Park.

Thursday, January 12

0320 Report of possible fraud and or larceny of medications from the 400 block of W Ann St.

0539 Vehicle unlock on Beardsley St.

0900 Civil complaint at PD originating from Drury Ln

1255 subject in regarding accident that occurred on Lake St last night.

1357 Citation issued for speed at Boyne Av and Brockway

1528 Truancy complaint at in the 1000 block of Boyne Av

1536 Report of subject blowing snow on tractor in the 300 block of E Division. Passing vehicle was struck by the snow but no damage.

1710 Damage to mailbox in the 900 block of E Main.

2156 Suspicious situation in the 900 block of E Division St

Friday, January 13

0008 Assist EMS in the 700 block of Vogel St.

1511 Report of possible ID theft from the 300 block of E Division St

1944 Report of driver hitting parked car in the 100 block of E Water St and leaving scene.

2251 Met Emmet County car in Bayshore to transport subject arrested on one of our warrants.

2354 Report of an intoxicated subject creating a disturbance in the 1000 block of S Lake.

Saturday, January 14

0010 Vehicle unlock in the 1200 block of Boyne Av.

0818 Disturbance in the 1000 block of S Lake St.

0850 Report of a car on Douglas Street with subject slumped over the wheel. Arrested driver for OUID and an outstanding warrant.

1032 Report a line down in the 400 block of N Park. Phone line.

1223 Health and safety check in the 100 block of N Park.

1449 Arrested subject for DWLS 2nd on W Court St

1630 Vehicle unlock in the 300 block of E Division

1659 Report of low hanging limb on s Park St.

1723 Report of possible suicidal subject in the 300 block of E Division St.

1740 Report of kids throwing ice/snow in the road at cars on Lake St near West Michigan.

1758 Private property damage crash in the 400 block of N Lake St

1859 Juvenile complaint in the 300 block of N Lake St

2203 Assist EMS in the 500 block of State St.

2246 Arrested subject for Domestic that had occurred in the 300 block of E Division St.

0059 Suspicious situation at Avalanche.

Sunday, January 15

0119 Assist Sheriff Dept with a domestic at Boyne Mountain.

0250 Assist Sheriff Dept with investigation of sledding accident at Boyne Mountain.

1518 Arrested subject for animal cruelty after strangling a cat on Morgan St

2040 Located a new suitcase laying in the roadway in the 900 block of W Division. Returned to owner.

2134 Vehicle unlock in the 300 block of E Division St.