Home / Featured / News / Boyne City Police logs Jan. 2-8

Boyne City Police logs Jan. 2-8

— January 24, 2017

MONDAY JANUARY 2
0136 Juvenile complaint in the 1000 block of Boyne Av
0938 Vehicle unlock in the Industrial Park
1026 Two vehicle property damage crash at N Park and North St
1044 Two car property damage crash on Boyne Ave. at E. Main.
1336 Assist EMS in the 800 block of S Park St
1836 Assist sheriff Dept by dispatching injured deer on Thumb Lake Rd.
2142 Vehicle unlock in the 300 block of Silver St

Tuesday, January 3
0919 Report of purse stolen from the 1000 block of Boyne Av
0919 Report of subject being harassed in the 1000 block of Boyne Av
1023 Property damage crash in the 900 block of Leroy St.
1050 Assist to animal control in the 400 block of State St.
1356 Report of abandoned vehicle in the 1400 block of Leroy St.
1913 Lodged stray dog at the shelter
2039 Assist EMS in the 700 block of Vogel St
2111 Assist EMS in the 500 block of N Lake St
2134 Arrested subject on our warrant in the 1200 block of Boyne Av.
2145 Assist citizen at park and Water
2224 Assist EMS in the 800 block of S Park St
2325 Assist EMS in the 800 block of S Park St

Wednesday, January 4
0000 Suspicious vehicle parked in the 500 block of N Lake St
0227 3 vehicles issued citations and towed for snow removal. 1 from Front and Water, 2 from Park and Water
0257 Alarm on M-75 S
1025 Civil dispute reported from the 300 block of E Division St
1318 Assist EMS in the 200 block of E Michigan
1327 Report of 2 very large fox patrolling Lower Lake.
1418 Report the fox on Lower Lake, now near the Landings headed toward town
1519 Report of the fox on N Lake St across from Moll Park.

Thursday, January 5
0618 Private property damage crash in the 800 block of N Lake.
1054 Parking violation reported in the 100 block of E Water St
1608 Possible trespass complaint reported from the 800 block of West Street.
1742 Found a vehicle off the road on Air Industrial Park Drive.
1804 Vehicle unlock in the 500 block of N Lake St
1935Noise complaint from the 300 block of Silver St.
2201 Vehicle unlock in the 400 block of Boyne Ave.
2245 Assist Sheriff Dept with a disturbance at Boyne Mountain

Friday, January 6
0221 Parking violation on S Lake near Main. Citation issued and vehicle towed for snow removal.
0259 Parking violation on Front near Water. Citation issued and vehicle towed for snow removal.
0324 Parking violation/warning at Front and Water. Owner came out and moved his truck while officer was on location.
0834 Property damage crash at Boyne Av and Beardsley.
1006 Assist Fire Dept on M-75 S
1219 Assist EMS in the 500 block S Park St.
1348 Vehicle unlock in the 300 block of W Morgan
1545 Civil complaint in the 100 block of E Water St
1558 Report of possible stalking complaint occurring in the 300 block of E Division St
1648 Request for welfare check in the 300 block of E Division St.
1746 Driving complaint at East and Water. Followed as far as the Industrial Park, and witnessed no violations.
1750 Report of a swan on W Water St. Looks like it fell off a roof, bounced off awning and landed on sidewalk.
Dazed and confused, it was moved to the park, and gone when checked later.
2232 Citation issued for defective headlight and turn signal at Park and River

Saturday, January 7
0230 Assist to Sheriff Dept in the 200 block of W Cedar
0237 Private property damage crash in the Industrial Park.
1327 Report of a dog wimpering outside in the 600 block of Grant St.
1451 Welfare check in the 300 block of E. Division St.
1744 Came upon a semi stuck in the ditch, blocking the road in the Industrial park.
2047 911 hang up from N East St.
2338 3 vehicles blocking a lane on N. Lake at the boat launch.
Sunday, January 8
0916 Vehicle unlock in the 800 block of S Park St.
1204 Assist citizen at the airport
1607 Motorist assist at Vogel and Park
1743 Assist EMS on Behling Rd.
1759 Vehicle unlock in the 300 block of E Division St.
1844 Arrested subject for Domestic violence in the 200 block of Silver St

 

