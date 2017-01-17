Boyne City Police logs Dec. 26 – Jan. 1

A look at police activity around Boyne City

Monday, December 26

0505 Alarm on Lakeshore Dr.

1114 Vehicle unlock in the Industrial Park.

1329 Car deer accident on State St near River Ridge Ln.

1617 Property damage accident reported in the 100 block of E Water St.

1852 Alarm on S Lake St.

1901 Report of tree in road on Pleasant near Prospect. Someone had already removed it.

1928 Assisted Fire Dept with limb on lines in the 400 block of Terrace.

1950 Report of tree partially blocking the road on Pleasant near Division.

2047 Assist Fire Dept with lines in trees in the 1000 block of Leroy.

TUESDAY DECEMBER 27

0636 Assist sheriff Dept with personal injury crash on Advance Rd near Snyder Rd.

1131 Report of a line down on Brockway. Was Charter cable.

1234 Gasoline drive off from the 1300 block of Boyne Av.

2139 Arrested subject for No Insurance and Unregistered vehicle in the 1400 block of Pleasant Av

2202 Assist Sheriff Dept with Unknown Accident at Anderson Rd. and Thunder Rd.

2206 Came upon another car in the ditch at Anderson Rd. and Bersano Dr.

WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 28

0445 Arrested subject for No Insurance in the 300 block of E Lincoln St

1244 Vehicle unlock in the 700 block of N Park St.

1400 Citation issued for Speed in the 800 block of Brockway

1530 Citation issued for prohibited u-turn at Water and Park

Thursday, December 29

0106 Vehicle unlock in the 200 block of S Lake St.

0445 Vehicle fire at Division and Pleasant.

0817 Driving complaint on N Lake St

0932 Assist to Circuit Court parole and Probation in the 300 block of N Lake St.

1052 Assist EMS in the 1300 block of Boyne Av.

1611 Vehicle unlock in the 400 block of N Lake St.

Friday, December 30

0010 Assist MSP at Park and State.

0914 Parking complaint on Front St near Pleasant.

1623 Report of some totes in the road on Boyne Ave near Brockway.

1703 Vehicle unlock on Boyne Av.

1813 Noise complaint from the 300 block of Silver St.

1823 Assist sheriff Dept by dispatching an injured deer on M-75 N.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31

0717 Assist citizen in the 500 block of E Main St.

1212 Report of a gas leak in the 200 block of S Lake St. Fire Dept made entry and located the leaks in the kitchen.

1409 Vehicle unlock in the 100 block of E Morgan St.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 1

0007 Citation issued for Violating GDL II on Boyne City Rd at Court St

0050 Report of a disturbance in the 300 block of E Division St.

0137 A highly intoxicated subject at Lake and Ray St flagged us down needing help getting home. Contacted County Transit for a ride.

0146 Assist Sheriff Dept with assault in progress at Boyne Mountain. While assisting, a subject exposed himself to the patrol car dash cam. Subject was arrested him for MIP and Indecent Exposure.

0237 Assist citizen with return of car keys in the 100 block of E. Pine St.

0251 Welfare check on several intoxicated subjects kicked off the transit bus on Pleasant Valley Rd.

0302 Assist East Jordan PD with subject threatening to harm others.

0339 Found a box of firework tubes on fire in Peninsula Park.

0455 Found an intoxicated subject walking downtown. Refused any assistance.

0542 Report of an intoxicated subject at E. Main St. and Boyne Ave. Gave subject ride to Boyne Falls.

0604 Subject calling looking for the above intoxicated subject.

0810 Request for Welfare Check in the 300 block of E Division. Subject moved out several months ago.

1311 Larceny of a Christmas Laser light from the front yard in the 1000 block of Pleasant Ave.

1349 911 Hang up check in the 600 block of W Michigan. Subject was attempting to reset the phone.

1437 Civil complaint in the 400 block of North St.

1607 Report of a drive off from the 1300 block of Boyne Av