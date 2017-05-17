Boyne City Police logs April 24-30

See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this …

Monday, April 24

0810 Report of bullet in wall in the 300 block of E Division St. Actually found an old pistol casing on floor. May have been put in thru mail slot

0834 Vehicle unlock on Brockway

1015 Possible B&E to vehicle in the 100 block of E Main

1524 Civil property line dispute in the 700 block of Ottawa St

2047 Assist EMS in the 300 block of State St.

2227 Assist Sheriff Dept on Clute Rd.



0640 Report of vehicle coming in to town all over the road. Found and stopped vehicle.0734 Citation issued for expired registration, at East and Water.0905 Woodpecker under roof in the 500 block of N Lake St1022 Lift assist in the 300 block of E Division St1100 Subject in to report vehicle being keyed, examination showed it was collision damage not MDOP1329 Citizen in with vehicle sales liability question1344 IRS scam call received1635 Assist detective from Kentucky regarding a runaway who may be in our area.2142 Assist Sheriff Dept on Call St.2333 Citation issued for driving without headlights at Ray and Park.2354 Disturbance reported on W Main St. Subject had all left upon arrival

Wednesday, April 26

242 Vehicle unlock in the 400 block of N. Lake.

1313 Assist EMS in the 300 block of E Division St

1336 Driving report on M-75 S.

1332 Assist EMS in the 300 block of E Division St

1448 Alarm in the 100 block of W. Michigan

1554 Alarm in the 800 block of Front St

2342 Welfare check on a subject walking on S. Lake near Ray that appeared to be in need of assistance. Subject was just out for a walk.

Thursday, April 27

0719 Abandoned trailer at the boat launch.

0950 Report of missing wallet from vehicle in the 200 block of S Lake St.

1110 Funeral escort

1304 Utility pole leaning at Leroy and Trent

1314 Alarm in the 100 block of W Michigan again.

1345 Report of limb hanging on Douglas St

1355 Arrest subject on warrant and transported to Charlevoix County Jail

1415 Report of audible alarm in the 100 block of W Michigan

1530 Report of possible drug complaint in the 900 block of Brockway

1816 Civil custody dispute in the 500 block of N. Lake. St.

2056 Located and arrested subject on Robinson St. near Court St. on our warrant.

2219 Motorist assist on State St. near Call St.

2229 General assist in the 1000 block of Leroy St

Friday, April 28

0055 Noise/Animal complaint in the 200 block of S Lake St. Located a dog with no collar locked inside fence.

0742 Citation issued for speed in the school zone at Boyne Ave and Brockway.

1013 Suspicious situation in the 900 block of Pleasant.

1222 Vehicle unlock in the Industrial Park

1314 General assist in the 1000 block of Boyne Av

1343 Citation issued for speed at Boyne City-Charlevoix Rd and Court St.

1421 Request for civil standby in the 500 block of N Lake St

1535 Found wallet in the 1100 block of Boyne Av. Owner later claimed.

1811 PR at the Elementary School carnival.

1815 Assist Sheriff Dept on Addis Rd N.

2025 Report of 2 trucks doing donuts and burnouts in the dirt portion of Vet’s Park.

2107 Report of intoxicated subject headed toward town from Boyne Falls.

2145 Assist MSP in Boyne Falls.

2315 Assist Sheriff Dept with OWI arrest on Wildwood Harbor.

Saturday, April 29

0058 Located a quad parked in the woods at Rotary Park, no one around. Cold to the touch. Couldn’t find a VIN. Located a key under the seat. Took the quad to the PD for safe keeping in case it was stolen.

0345 Subject at PD reference the towed quad.

1023 PR in Veteran’s Park for Autism Walk.

1124 Assist EMS in the 900 block of Brockway

1203 Assist at Rotary Park. A vehicle was parked slightly infringing on one of the soccer fields, and they were starting to play. Located driver at a baseball game, and vehicle was moved.

1350 Assist Little League, led parade from library to Veteran’s Park.

1643 Subject in with friend who had valid license to pick up the quad.

1711 Report of dogs barking in the 300 block of E Pine St

1800 Flagged down with a complaint of a vehicle that frequently drives poorly in the area of Brockway/Harris/Wenonah.

1929 Suspicious situation in the 300 block of N Lake St

1936 Vehicle unlock at Rotary Park.

2120 Checked on a vehicle and subject in the Industrial Park. Was owner of business.

2125 Assist EMS in the 300 block of E Division St

2157 Report of someone banging on window in the 200 block of W Cedar St. Checked the area on foot, only found some young kids on Douglas by Cedar playing on scooters.

Sunday, April 30

1103 Report of windshield smashed out with a big rock in the 1000 block of S Lake St

1551 Assist Sheriff Dept on alarm on M-75 S. Unfounded.

1850 Vehicle unlock in the Industrial Park

2040 Parking violation in the 200 block of E Water St.

2050 Health & safety issue reported in the 800 block of S Park St.

2205 Arrested subject for DWLS at Fall Park and Boyne Ave. Also cited for improper headlights (purple beams).