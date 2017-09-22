Boyne City Police incident reports Sept. 4-10

See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this look at their weekly incident reports.

Monday, September 4, 2017

1903 Assisted EMS in the 600 block of N East.

1936 Assisted EMS in the 500 block of E Lincoln.

TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 5, 2017

0311 Suspicious situation in the 1000 block of Boyne Av.

0733 Assist EMS in the 400 block of Front St.

0958 Burn permit issued on Lewis Av

1110 Damage to gazebo in Old City Park.

1210 Subject in to return blanket EMS left at her residence yesterday

1225 Report of tailgate falling off trailer on N Lake in front of Family Fare. Subject moved it out of traffic. Gone on arrival

1242 Civil land contract issue on State St.

1417 Subject in with fix it ticket to be signed off.