Boyne City Police incident reports Sept. 4-10

— September 22, 2017

See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this look at their weekly incident reports.

Monday, September 4, 2017

1903 Assisted EMS in the 600 block of N East.

1936 Assisted EMS in the 500 block of E Lincoln.

TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 5, 2017

0311 Suspicious situation in the 1000 block of Boyne Av.

0733 Assist EMS in the 400 block of Front St.

0958 Burn permit issued on Lewis Av

1110 Damage to gazebo in Old City Park.

1210 Subject in to return blanket EMS left at her residence yesterday

1225 Report of tailgate falling off trailer on N Lake in front of Family Fare. Subject moved it out of traffic. Gone on arrival

1242 Civil land contract issue on State St.

1417 Subject in with fix it ticket to be signed off.

 

1438 Property damage crash in the 200 block of E Water St

1724 Assist EMS in the 900 block of Boyne Ave.

1753 Assist EMS in the 500 block of N Lake St

Wednesday September 6, 2017

1255 Arrest subject on warrant in the 300 block of N Lake St

1430 Vehicle unlock in the 300 block of E Division St

1440 Civil custody issue in the 1000 block of Boyne Av

1510 Arrest subject on warrant in the 300 block of N Lake St

1710 Vehicle unlock in the 100 block of W Court St.

1715 Picnic table removed from the road at Bay and John Streets.

1726 Assist EMS in the 500 block of N Lake St

1855 Possible trespass complaint from the 500 block of N Lake St.

Thursday, September 7, 2017

0632 Assist Sheriff Dept with a car deer crash that occurred on Lakeshore in Advance

0819 Citation issued for speed in the school zone at Boyne and Brockway.

0825 Suspicious situation at Park and Division St.

0915 Report of lost chain saw

1000 Warrant executed on East St.

1238 Welfare check in the 400 block of Front St.

1245 Report of lost wallet.

1549 Assist JOLT with arrest in the 200 block of S Lake St.

1600 Private property damage crash at River and Park

1604 Private property damage crash on Lewis Ave.

1645 Vehicle unlock in the 500 block of Spring St.

1722 Assist disoriented citizen at Grant and Lincoln. Picked up by spouse.

1919 Report of suspicious subject in the area of Boyne Av and Brockway.

2054 Assist EMS on W Water St

2102 Assist EMS on W Water St

2133 Assist Sheriff Dept on 131.

Friday, September 8, 2017

0247 Subject at the PD to report a dig bite.

0810 Found key fob turned in from the park

1218 Report of lost driver’s license

1220 Assist EMS in the 400 block of Elm St

1221 Burn permit issued on Collings

1415 EMS assist in the 200 block of S Lake St

1602 Possible driving violation reportedly speeding coming in on Boyne City Rd. Located vehicle on Lake St going 24 mph.

2149 Welfare check in the 400 block of Front St.

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 9, 2017

0004 Arrested subject for OWI and CCW while intoxicated in the 400 block of S East St.

0319 Assist EMS in the 500 block of N Lake St

1107 Report of an attempted phone scam in the 100 block of E Water St.

1430 Report of lost cell phone.

1535 Vehicle unlock on Lyle Lane.

1616 MDOP to home and sign in the 300 block of State St.

1631 Assist EMS in the 300 block of E Division St

1728 Tannery Park has some small pieces of wire sticking up out of the rocks.

1749 Citation issued for speed in the 600 block of Front St

2149 Citation issued for Speed at E. Division and S. Park.

Sunday, September 10, 2017

0944 Report of dogs being allowed to run at large at Avalanche.

1224 Cat Struck on S Lake St.

1725 Request for vehicle unlock on Boyne Av.

1803 Assist EMS in the 800 block of State St.

2000 Report of attempted B&E in the 500 block of N Lake St.

 

