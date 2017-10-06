Boyne City Police incident reports Sept. 18-24

See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this look at …

See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this look at their weekly incident reports.

Monday, September 18, 2017

0846 MDOP to vehicle in the 300 block of Silver St

0917 Patrol car backed into while on traffic stop in the 400 block of N Lake St.

0940 Driving complaint on Charlevoix St

0953 License plate found on Tompkins Rd dropped off at PD. Owner in to pick up later.

1148 Welfare check requested on Lakeview Dr.

1245 Electronic equipment missing from office on S Lake St

1317 Assist EMS in the 500 block of N Lake St

1349 Report of cyclist riding on the wrong side of the road swerving into traffic on N lake St

1432 Report of missing cat from Groveland St

1755 Assist other agency in the 500 block of Jersey.

1844 Vehicle unlock in the 1000 block of First St.

2313 Welfare check requested for possibly suicidal subject in the 500 block of Boyne Ave.