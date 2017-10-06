Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
Home / Featured / News / Boyne City Police incident reports Sept. 18-24

Boyne City Police incident reports Sept. 18-24

— October 6, 2017

See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this look at their weekly incident reports.

Monday, September 18, 2017

0846 MDOP to vehicle in the 300 block of Silver St

0917 Patrol car backed into while on traffic stop in the 400 block of N Lake St.

0940 Driving complaint on Charlevoix St

0953 License plate found on Tompkins Rd dropped off at PD. Owner in to pick up later.

1148 Welfare check requested on Lakeview Dr.

1245 Electronic equipment missing from office on S Lake St

1317 Assist EMS in the 500 block of N Lake St

1349 Report of cyclist riding on the wrong side of the road swerving into traffic on N lake St

1432 Report of missing cat from Groveland St

1755 Assist other agency in the 500 block of Jersey.

1844 Vehicle unlock in the 1000 block of First St.

2313 Welfare check requested for possibly suicidal subject in the 500 block of Boyne Ave.

Tuesday, September 19, 2017

0326 Suspicious situation on W Water St

0442 Assist Sheriff Dept on Ferry Rd.

0957 Assist EMS on Pleasant Av.

1018 911 hang up from the 200 block of E Water St. All Ok

1136 citizen Assist in the 1000 block of Boyne Av

1210 Report of lost cash

1331 Suspicious phone call received in the 700 block of Vogel St

1540 Found cash turned in by citizen.

1548 Welfare check requested for possibly suicidal subject in the 200 block of S Park St.

1817 Assist juvenile probation officer on Jersey St.

WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 20, 2017

0441 Assist EMS in the 300 block of E Division St

1049 Civil complaint from the 200 block of N Park St

1333 Report of scam phones calls claiming to be from Medic-Aid asking for account numbers.

1450 Private property hit and run crash in the Industrial Park

1623 Welfare check requested for possibly suicidal subject in the 100 block of E Water St.

1700 Report of subject driving all over town on an expired MI license and a suspended license from another state.

1727 The picnic table returned to the roadway on Ray St. at John St.

1808 Driving complaint on S Lake St

1818 Report of road hazard on Anderson Rd. Caller felt the “road closed” sign was going to cause a head-on.

1845 Served no trespass warning on Snyder Rd.

Thursday, September 21, 2017

0215 Report of a disturbance in the 500 block of N Lake St.

0829 Juvenile complaint on Brockway

1141 Larceny complaint from the 300 block of E Division St

1316 Assist Sheriff Dept in Walloon.

1611 Assist EMS at East and Main

1630 Noise complaint in the 400 block of State with noise complaint. No noise. Caller upset with family member.

1809 Subject in Industrial Park reporting harassment.

1928 Assist EMS in the 800 block of S Park St

1951 Parking complaint on E Morgan.

2016 Assist Sheriff Dept with reported B+E in progress on Springvale Rd.

Friday, September 22, 2017

1223 Report of scam call claiming subject won sweepstakes but wanting prepaid cards from Walmart.

1510 Fix it ticket signed off at PD

1659 Tree down at East and North. Private parties had cleaned it up before arrival.

1718 Sailboat in distress on Lakeshore.

1731 Report of full automatic gunfire east of Jefferson. Quiet on arrival.

1825 IRS fraud reported in the 200 block of S Lake St.

1901 Report of suspicious subjects at the game, possibly distributing something. Made contact.

2124 Assault at the football game.

2209 Report of dog off leash at Veterans Park. Gone on arrival.

2255 Report of assault in progress on W Main St. Was verbal argument only.

2354 Disturbance on W Main St.

Saturday, September. 23, 2017

0029 Arrested parole absconder in the 300 block of Silver St

1036 Assist Sheriff Dept on M-75 S

1203 Unlock in the 800 block of S Park St

1435 Suspicious items found on W Michigan house.

1614 Citizen assist in the 400 block of State St

1747 Civil complaint on Pleasant Av

1758 Report of elderly subject hitch hiking state and Jefferson. Gone on arrival.

1847 Civil dispute in the 300 block of E Division St

2204 Assist Sheriff Dept at Boyne Mountain

Sunday, September 24, 2017

0329 Assist Fire Dept on Trent St

0410 Assist EMS in the 400 block of State St.

1315 Report of juvenile on a bike getting yelled at by subject in a vehicle near Lake and Water.

1433 Vehicle unlock on Lincoln St.

1615 Assist EMS with suicidal subject in the 1100 block of Boyne Av

1709 Citizen assist in the 400 block of State St

 

