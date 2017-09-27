Boyne City Police incident reports Sept. 11-17

See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this look at their weekly incident reports.

See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this look at their weekly incident reports.

MONDAY SEPTEMBER 11, 2017

0057 Assist EMS in the 100 block of E court St

0815 Juvenile complaint in Brockway

0915 Vehicle unlock in the 300 block of N Lake St

0946 Civil custody dispute in the 1000 block of Boyne Av

1034 Vehicle unlock in the 400 block of N Lake St

1318 Retail Fraud complaint in the 400 block of N Lake St

1405 Report of found a boat last fall.