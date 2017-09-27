Boyne City Police incident reports Sept. 11-17— September 27, 2017
See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this look at their weekly incident reports.
MONDAY SEPTEMBER 11, 2017
0057 Assist EMS in the 100 block of E court St
0815 Juvenile complaint in Brockway
0915 Vehicle unlock in the 300 block of N Lake St
0946 Civil custody dispute in the 1000 block of Boyne Av
1034 Vehicle unlock in the 400 block of N Lake St
1318 Retail Fraud complaint in the 400 block of N Lake St
1405 Report of found a boat last fall.
1515 Driving complaint at Rotary Park. Gone on arrival
1631 Assist EMS in the 600 block of E. Main St.
2045 Vehicle driving through fence near Boyne and Division. Arrested subject for OUID.
2051 Civil complaint in the 400 block of State St.
Tuesday, September, 12, 2017
0644 Assist Sheriff Dept on Etcher Rd.
1541 Request for no Trespass Orders in the 1300 block of Boyne Av.
1601 Civil complaint in the 400 block of State St.
1850 Civil complaint in the 400 block of State St.
2013 Suspicious situation in the 500 block of N Lake St
2233 Citation issued for running a red light at S. Park and Water
Wednesday, September. 13, 2017
0934 2 vehicle property damage crash on the Bridge on Lake St.
1206 Vehicle unlock, Park near Water.
1320 Report of missing items from vehicle at Rotary Park.
1455 Report of attempted phone scam from the 600 block of W Michigan
1700 Salvage Vehicle Inspection
1730 Salvage Vehicle Inspection
1755 Found key and fob turned in
2142 Citation issued for Disregarding Traffic Light at Park and Water
Thursday, September 14, 2017
0837 Civil complaint in the 400 block of State St.
0943 Found cash turned in to PD. Was later returned to owner.
0922 Report of dog barking in the area of Wildwood Harbor and Park St. Says it has been barking all night. Located dog stuck in mud. Was able to free it from mud with ACO
1335 Assist EMS in the 100 block of E Water St
1400 Report of missing camera
1450 Report of Craigslist scam regarding house on Knollwood Ct.
2003 Suspicious subject in the 500 block of W Michigan
2047 Welfare check requested on intoxicated subject in the 800 block of Boyne Ave.
2326 Checked on 2 suspicious subjects at Lake and Water.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15, 2017
0019 Suspicious subject in parking lot at State St. and Jefferson St.
0857 Vehicle unlock in the 100 block of S Lake St
1026 Report of a drone hovering over cars in a parking lot in the 400 block of Boyne Av.
1643 Complaint of a dog left in a car in the 400 block of N Lake St. It was, but had the windows cracked and water to drink.
1839 Assist Sheriff Dept and YSP Ranger with two intoxicated subjects causing a disturbance and trying to drive away.
2026 Report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the 700 block of E Main.
2202 Report of fight-in-progress on M-75 S.
Saturday, September 16, 2017
0803 Report of a dog running at large in the 400 block of Hemlock.
1454 Retail Fraud in the 100 block of E Water St
1741 Fire alarm activation on Bay St.
1930 Found keys turned in from the recycling center.
2242 Assisted Sheriff Office with report of assault in progress at Boyne Mountain
Sunday, September 17, 2017
0330 Assist EMS in the 400 block of Boyne Av.
0830 Burn permit issued in the 800 block of State St.
0955 Citation issued for Expired Registration in the 1200 block of Pleasant.
1016 Vehicle unlock in the 200 block of S Lake St.
1317 Received information regarding possible stolen long boards from the 700 block of Wenonah St.
1347 Private property damage crash in the 400 block of N Lake St
1715 Assist EMS on W Water St
2003 Vehicle unlock in the 300 block of E Division
2201 Assist DNR on Dam Rd.