Boyne City Police incident reports Oct. 2-8

See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this look at their weekly incident reports.

Monday, October 2, 2017

0708 Lodged stray dog at the shelter

1051 Report of lost money clip/wallet

1100 Report of camper left at Airport.

1241 Suspicious vehicle reported in the 1300 block of Lakeshore.

1334 Attempt suicide in the 300 block of E Division St