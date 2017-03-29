Boyne City Police activity logs March 13-19

See what the Boyne City Police Department was up to between March 13 and 19 …

See what the Boyne City Police Department was up to between March 13 and 19 as your local peacekeepers deal with everything from assault complaints and suspicious situations to noise complaints and reports of stolen vehicles.

Monday, March 13, 2017

0208 Assist EMS in the 700 block of Vogel St.

0819 2 vehicle Property damage crash at E Main and Boyne Av. Citation issued for expired ops. Also

0838 Threats complaint received via text in the 200 block of Vogel St.

0907 Assist EMS in the 400 block of S Lake St

0925 Assist EMS in the 700 block of Vogel St.

1230 Assault complaint in the 1000 block of Boyne Av