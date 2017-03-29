Boyne City Police activity logs March 13-19— March 29, 2017
See what the Boyne City Police Department was up to between March 13 and 19 as your local peacekeepers deal with everything from assault complaints and suspicious situations to noise complaints and reports of stolen vehicles.
Monday, March 13, 2017
0208 Assist EMS in the 700 block of Vogel St.
0819 2 vehicle Property damage crash at E Main and Boyne Av. Citation issued for expired ops. Also
0838 Threats complaint received via text in the 200 block of Vogel St.
0907 Assist EMS in the 400 block of S Lake St
0925 Assist EMS in the 700 block of Vogel St.
1230 Assault complaint in the 1000 block of Boyne Av
1300 Citation issued for speed at Boyne Ave and Brockway.
1338 Arrested subject for violating restricted license at Boyne Ave and Hemlock.
2120 Suspicious situation in the 900 block of Brockway
2303 General assist in the 700 block of Vogel St.
Tuesday, March 14, 2017
0022 General assist in the 700 block of Vogel St.
0228 General assist in the 700 block of Vogel St.0936 Welfare check on Morgan near East.
1555 Report of missing wallet
1556 Found a flatbed trailer in the road, ramps down, Court and Lynn.
Wednesday, March 15, 2017
1306 Purse stolen from the 400 block of N Lake St.
1400 Civil questions from State St.
1755 Parking complaint in the 400 block of State St.
1913 Subject found the stolen purse at the boat launch
2331 General assist in the 700 block of Vogel St.
Thursday, March 16, 2017
0111 General assist in the 700 block of Vogel St.
0213 Report of a missing airplane out of Ann Arbor that may have landed in Boyne City. Plane did not land at any of the local airports
1108 Report of possible pornography in the 1000 block of Boyne Av
1204 2 vehicle private property damage crash in the 500 block of N Lake St.
1503 Citation issued for speed at Boyne Ave. and Brockway.
1620 Driving complaint at N. Park St. and Collings St.
1833 Alarm in the 300 block of N Lake St
2149 Vehicle unlock in the 300 block of E Division St
Friday, March 17, 2017
2010 General assist in the 700 block of Vogel St.
1202 Vehicle unlock on Jefferson St
2043 General assist in the 700 block of Vogel St.
2100 General assist in the 700 block of Vogel St.
2236 Report of bond violation on W Main St. Unable to locate
Saturday, March 18, 2017
0015 Arrested subject with 3 warrants on W Main St.
0045 Noise complaint on W Main St
0703 Stolen vehicle reported from the 400 block of Boyne Av.
0906 Located stolen truck on S Wilson Rd.
1037 Private property damage crash reported in the 400 block of N Lake St
1140 Assist Sheriff Dept at Boyne Mountain
1329 Arrested subject for the earlier stolen vehicle.
1400 Report of B&E on Front St
1659 Property damage crash in angle parking on S Park St.
2031 Assist EMS in the 700 block of Vogel St.
Sunday, March 19, 2017
0104 Intoxicated subjects obstructing traffic on W Main St.
0126 Front/Water. Arrested subject for OWI and Arrested second subject for open intoxicants at Front and Water
1128 Assisted EMS in the 700 block of Vogel St.
1821 Assisted EMS in the 700 block of Vogel St.
1945 Dog complaint on Jefferson.
2119 Civil complaint in the 500 block of Boyne Ave