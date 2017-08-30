Boyne City Labor Day Weekend events

End your summer with a weekend full of fun in Boyne City. Friday Sept. 1

Music, Cars …

The weekend of fun kicks off with the final Stroll the Streets of the summer.

Some of the acts planned for this family friendly night of music include Craig Cottrill, Airstream, Full Circle, High Lonesome Band, Twister Joe, A Peek at Memories, Twisted Style Free Running.

Also, don’t miss out on the free horse-drawn wagon rides courtesy of RE/MAX Resort Properties and Resort Rentals North.

Plus, the Boyne Kiwanis Club will feature a preview of classic cars from its car show planned for the following Saturday.

The final Stroll the Streets of this year is scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m. in downtown Boyne City on Friday Sept. 1.

Sept. 2

Farmers Market

Get your end-of-summer produce at the Saturday Sept. 2 Boyne City Farmers Market. Stock up on tomatoes and sweet corn, seasonal fruits, vegetables, and herbs, gourmet baked goods and preserves, eggs and cheese, honey and maple syrup, proteins, fish, potted annuals, perennials, trees and shrubs, and cut flowers, plus a juried craft market with unique hand-made items for your home or a special gift.

Music will be provided by Lee Dyer.

More info at boynecityfarmersmarket.org or 582-9009.

Saturday Sept. 2

Kiwanis Car Show

Kiwanis Club of Boyne City is preparing for its annual Labor Day weekend car show on Saturday Sept. 2.

In addition to the car show, there will be oldies music all day in Veterans Park.

Lunch will be available from a local restaurant.

The show has 30 Trophy Classes, plus three special—kids choice, ladies choice, and the Percy Stowe Award—trophies that will be awarded to registered participants.

There will be drawings throughout the day for door prizes.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. Judging begins at 10 a.m. and awards start at 3 p.m.

For more info, contact Ken Visser at visserk@charter.net or 582-7649, or Syrina Dawson at syrina@charter.net or 582-2492.

Sept. 3

Triathlon & Duathlon

On Sunday Sept. 3, the 5th Annual Boyne City Triathlon-Duathlon will be held at Boyne City’s Peninsula Beach.

Plus, you can get the chance to meet four-time US Olympic Triathlete Hunter Kemper.

Athletes begin by swimming in the crystal clear waters of Lake Charlevoix before skimming the coastline on their bike and passing through town on their run.

Funds raised from this event support Team Lucky Seven, Inc. and its mission of Racing to Fight Brain Disease.

The USA Triathlon Certified Races include:

• Olympic Triathlon: 1,500m swim, 40km bike, 10km run

• Sprint Triathlon: 750m swim, 20km bike, 5km run

• Sprint Duathlon: 5km run, 20km bike, 5km run

Register at www.boynecitytriathlon.com.

Join Hunter Kemper for a pre-race dinner from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday Sept. 2 at Pine Lake Lodge, upstairs from the Boyne City Taproom to hear Olympic stories from Sydney to London.

This event is open to everyone.

The menu will be a pasta buffet with vegetarian and meat sauce options, roasted vegetables, salad, and baguette.

Cost $12 is for ages 6-12, $18 for ages 13 and up, and free for age 5 and under.

There will also be drawings and raffles for some great items.

Sept. 3

Drag Races

The annual Boyne City Labor Day Drag Races, held from noon to 5 p.m. at the Boyne City Airport.

If you love fast cars, trucks and motorcycles, you won’t want to miss the Boyne City Labor Day Drag Race event on Sunday Sept. 3. The gates will open for registration at 8:30 a.m. and a driver meeting is at 11:45 a.m.

The action will take place at the Boyne City Airport, 1048 East Main St. in Boyne City.

The event was started by now retired Boyne City Police Chief Randy Howard back in autumn of 2003.

Racers will compete down a side-by-side 1/8 mile runway, at least 660 feet.

Recent years have seen over 100 cars participate. Aside from muscle cars, you will also find trucks, motorcycles and snowmobiles competing for best times and new records.

You can get in for free if you are under 12, and for adults it’s $10. Each year, different groups split the proceeds with the Boyne City Municipal Airport and the Boyne Valley Lions Club supplies food and beverages sales.

More race info at bcdragrace.com.

Volunteers are still needed to help with the race. Call Boyne City Manager Michael Cain at 582-0377 or email mcain@boynecity.com for more info.

All Weekend

Red Fox Regatta

The Red Fox Regatta is a sailing treasure for sailors and their families. The Red Fox Regatta is a two-day event that carries sailors the full length of Lake Charlevoix. At the end of day one, sailors are treated to a club-hosted party in Boyne City. Day two is earmarked by racing back to the top of Lake Charlevoix, with an awards ceremony to follow. It’s a fun-filled event hosted every Labor Day weekend that has been the capping event to another great sailing season. More info at charlevoixyachtclub.org.