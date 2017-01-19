Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
In The News
January 19, 2017 - OPINION: Michigan bill would abolish traditional public notices
January 19, 2017 - Boyne City killer Matthew Fruge could be paroled in 10 years
January 19, 2017 - Charlevoix County businesses among new group opposed to Enbridge Line 5
January 19, 2017 - Michigan DOT: January thaw puts seasonal weight restrictions in effect
January 17, 2017 - Boyne City school band director Brandon Ivie honored
January 17, 2017 - Boyne City Police logs Dec. 26 – Jan. 1
January 17, 2017 - Charlevoix County vet of the month Loren Bell
January 17, 2017 - GLE People Fund gives over $204k in grants
January 17, 2017 - 2017 East Jordan Sno-Blast, Jan. 20-22
January 17, 2017 - Little Traverse Conservancy 2016 annual report
January 16, 2017 - #386 Boyne City Gazette – Jan. 18
January 12, 2017 - Gov. Snyder signs 31 bills into law
January 12, 2017 - Senators Peters, Stabenow fight unfair trade aimed at Michigan-based Whirlpool
January 11, 2017 - Northern Michigan health news briefs
January 11, 2017 - Boyne Police logs Dec. 19-25
January 11, 2017 - Northern Michigan drivers: new green lights on snowplows means go slow
January 11, 2017 - Blood donations in Boyne, Charlevoix, Petoskey to help with shortage
January 11, 2017 - Kelsie King-Duff named Boyne Main Street director
January 9, 2017 - #385 Boyne City Gazette Jan. 11
January 6, 2017 - Michigan Gov. Snyder signs laws to notify of high lead levels in public water
Home / Featured / Free / News / Boyne City killer Matthew Fruge could be paroled in 10 years

Boyne City killer Matthew Fruge could be paroled in 10 years

— January 19, 2017

MATTHEW MARK FRUGE

Last week, 33rd Circuit Judge Roy C. Hayes III sentenced Matthew Mark Fruge, 34, of Boyne City to 10 to 15 years in prison on a charge of voluntary manslaughter.

This sentence was the maximum sentence Hayes could have given and means that Fruge will be eligible for parole in 10 years.

Fruge was found guilty but mentally ill by a jury on Dec. 8, 2016 following a two-week trial.

He was charged with open murder and the jury rejected the prosecution’s request for a murder conviction as well as the defense’s request for a not guilty by reason of insanity verdict.

Counsel for both sides and the judge indicated they believed that the jury had rendered a “compromise verdict” unable to agree unanimously on a murder conviction or an acquittal due to insanity.

At the sentencing hearing, the Court heard from the victim, Jacob Conklin’s wife and mother and a slide show of photographs of Conklin was shown.
Conklin’s wife read letters written by Conklin’s four children.

Charlevoix County Prosecuting Attorney Allen Telgenhof asked the Court for the maximum sentence primarily for public safety reasons, saying that Fruge was a dangerous person due to his combination of mental health and substance abuse issues.

Hayes agreed, saying that Fruge’s substance abuse was a contributing factor leading to Conklin’s death.

The judge indicated that the evidence showed that even with his mental health issues, Fruge had shown that he could function successfully in society when he was clean and sober.

The guilty but mentally ill conviction means that during Fruge’s sentence, he will receive mental health treatment from the Michigan Department of Corrections and also from the Department of Mental Health if it is deemed appropriate.

Fruge’s attorney, Bryan Klawuhn, asked the Court to impose a five-year minimum sentence based upon Fruge’s mental health history and argued that substance abuse had nothing to do with Conklin’s death.

In passing sentence, however, Hayes stated that he believed, based upon the evidence at trial, that Fruge had suffered a psychotic break caused by his mental illness exacerbated by the use of illegal drugs.

Related Articles

Weather

35° F
Fog
Fog
Wunderground.com

Entertainment

This Week’s Gazette

Past Stories

Categories

January 2017
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Welcome!

Most of the content on our website is premium content intended for our subscribers.

If you are a current print subscriber, access to our website is free of charge. Click here to learn how to activate your membership.

If you are not currently a subscriber and would like access to our website. click here

If you have any questions or need help, please contact Chris at (231) 582-2799