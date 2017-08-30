Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
In The News
September 1, 2017 - Tonight! Don’t miss the final Boyne Stroll the Streets of 2017
August 30, 2017 - Boyne City Labor Day Weekend events
August 30, 2017 - Boyne City Hall open house Friday Sept. 1
August 30, 2017 - Boyne City just gets better and better
August 30, 2017 - Charlevoix Conservation District increasing and improving offerings with community help
August 30, 2017 - Boyne Police logs Aug. 7-13
August 30, 2017 - New plan for Boyne’s Veterans Park pavilion approved
August 29, 2017 - #418 Boyne City Gazette Aug. 30
August 25, 2017 - Charlevoix Prosecutor Allen Telgenhof investigated by Michigan State Police for credit card use
August 23, 2017 - Boyne Valley Catholic Community Parish Festival in photos
August 23, 2017 - Boyne City Ramblers Fall Sports Preview 2017
August 23, 2017 - Boyne Arts Collective artist retreat in photos
August 23, 2017 - Boyne Gazette serving you for eight years and counting
August 23, 2017 - Boyne Police incident reports July 31 – Aug. 6
August 23, 2017 - Boyne says goodbye to Gordon Lambie
August 23, 2017 - #417 Boyne City Gazette Aug. 23
August 17, 2017 - OBITUARY – Gordon Lambie, 85, Boyne City
August 16, 2017 - Charlevoix County Veteran of the Month Ralph Kitson Jr. of Boyne
August 16, 2017 - Boyne Police logs July 24-30
August 16, 2017 - Should public art be by local artists? Boyne officials discuss
Home / Chris Faulknor's Two Cents / Featured / Free / News / Boyne City just gets better and better

Boyne City just gets better and better

— August 30, 2017

MY TWO CENTS – BY CHRIS FAULKNOR, PUBLISHER

I had the chance to stop by the new City Hall in Boyne City, and I have to admit, I’m impressed.

The flooring, décor, and overall construction make it apparent that Boyne City is far from anything that resembles Hickville.

The city staff seems proud of it too.

Cindy Grice, Michele Hewitt, and Syrina Dawson were all smiles when I stopped by for a visit.

The comment, however, that struck me came from Cindy.

She mentioned that this was a project long in the making, and one that was built to last.

I have to give kudos to the Boyne City Commission as well as City Manager Michael Cain for this project.

It’s been a long haul, and began with a millage vote that was, frankly, quite close.

And since, we have gone through a lot of steps to make it a reality.

The old city clock needed to be repaired, prompting a visit and presentation from the Balzer family in Maine and subsequent shipping of the clock to and from their shop.

Asbestos, which was not anticipated, needed to be properly removed from some of the city’s old structure.

The old building had to be demolished in stages to allow the new one to come up in its place, which brings me to logistics.

The planning it took to make this happen was immense.

The city staff transferred their entire operation to a temporary location across the street, and the police even went without a place of business for a length of time.

In short, this was no small undertaking, and it goes far beyond the construction itself.

With that, I offer my congratulations to everyone who was a part of this, and look forward to eating my sandwich on the public balcony one of these days.

That brings me to my next question: What’s next?

The city, it seems, always has something big going on—some sort of improvement to make things better for future generations.

This time it was a new city facility that we can all be proud of.

Not too long ago, it was a statue in Old City Park to memorialize the industry that allowed Boyne City to exist and grow in the beginning.

So, what are we looking at next to make our town even better?

Is it the long-awaited pavilion in Veterans Memorial Park?

Might it be a plan for the Open Space?

Regardless, I’m proud we continue to improve and build upon the fantastic heritage and hard work of those who came before us.

We continue to make the ancestors who built our town proud by growing.

And, yet, we maintain the “Hometown feel, small town appeal” that’s so conspicuously a part of so many of our designs.

Keep it up, Mr. Cain.

Keep it up, elected officials.

As Cindy said, what we’re doing is built to last, and we’re in it for the long haul.

As I have a child on the way, it becomes that much more relevant to me, because they’re going to grow up in the place I’m proud to call home.

Related Articles

Weather

69° F
Clear
Clear
Wunderground.com

Entertainment

2017 Boyne Summer Guide

This Week’s Gazette

Past Stories

Categories

September 2017
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930