Boyne City just gets better and better

MY TWO CENTS – BY CHRIS FAULKNOR, PUBLISHER

I had the chance to stop by the new City Hall in Boyne City, and I have to admit, I’m impressed.

The flooring, décor, and overall construction make it apparent that Boyne City is far from anything that resembles Hickville.

The city staff seems proud of it too.

Cindy Grice, Michele Hewitt, and Syrina Dawson were all smiles when I stopped by for a visit.

The comment, however, that struck me came from Cindy.

She mentioned that this was a project long in the making, and one that was built to last.

I have to give kudos to the Boyne City Commission as well as City Manager Michael Cain for this project.

It’s been a long haul, and began with a millage vote that was, frankly, quite close.

And since, we have gone through a lot of steps to make it a reality.

The old city clock needed to be repaired, prompting a visit and presentation from the Balzer family in Maine and subsequent shipping of the clock to and from their shop.

Asbestos, which was not anticipated, needed to be properly removed from some of the city’s old structure.

The old building had to be demolished in stages to allow the new one to come up in its place, which brings me to logistics.

The planning it took to make this happen was immense.

The city staff transferred their entire operation to a temporary location across the street, and the police even went without a place of business for a length of time.

In short, this was no small undertaking, and it goes far beyond the construction itself.

With that, I offer my congratulations to everyone who was a part of this, and look forward to eating my sandwich on the public balcony one of these days.

That brings me to my next question: What’s next?

The city, it seems, always has something big going on—some sort of improvement to make things better for future generations.

This time it was a new city facility that we can all be proud of.

Not too long ago, it was a statue in Old City Park to memorialize the industry that allowed Boyne City to exist and grow in the beginning.

So, what are we looking at next to make our town even better?

Is it the long-awaited pavilion in Veterans Memorial Park?

Might it be a plan for the Open Space?

Regardless, I’m proud we continue to improve and build upon the fantastic heritage and hard work of those who came before us.

We continue to make the ancestors who built our town proud by growing.

And, yet, we maintain the “Hometown feel, small town appeal” that’s so conspicuously a part of so many of our designs.

Keep it up, Mr. Cain.

Keep it up, elected officials.

As Cindy said, what we’re doing is built to last, and we’re in it for the long haul.

As I have a child on the way, it becomes that much more relevant to me, because they’re going to grow up in the place I’m proud to call home.