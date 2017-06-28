Boyne City Independence Day celebration July 3-4

Boyne City celebrates Independence Day this year on Monday July 3 and Tuesday July 4 …

Boyne City celebrates Independence Day this year on Monday July 3 and Tuesday July 4 with the area’s biggest and best family fun.

The two days of fun include the Waterside Arts & Crafts Show and Inﬂatable Alley and a Boyne City schools all-class reunion.

The fun continues with the Independence Day Run, breakfast at the Eagles Hall, and the Grand Parade.

There will also be a Boyne Valley Garden Club pie sale, BBQ chicken in the park, a kids pie-eating contest, kids games, live music, a raft race and more.

Monday July 3

10 a.m.- 9 p.m. – “Bouncers and More” Inflatable Alley

10 a.m.-5 p.m. – 41st Annual Waterside Arts & Crafts Show – Veterans Park

1-3 p.m. – All-Class Reunion for Boyne City Schools, Veterans Park. Application form.

1 p.m. – Soap Box Derby School – Required of all kids who want to participate in the Soap Box Derby at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

This will ensure that drivers have the proper skills to operate the derby car. On Pine Street between Park & East Streets. Info: 248-410-3632.

5-6 p.m. – Early registration and packet pick-up for 41st Annual Independence Day Run Race, behind the Chamber of Commerce, 28 S. Lake St.

8-10 p.m. Big Boss Band from Kalamazoo plays in Sunset Park behind the Chamber building.

Tuesday July 4th

6:30-7:15 a.m. – 41st Annual Independence Day Run Race Registration – behind Chamber building, 28 S. Lake St.

7-10 a.m. – Breakfast at Eagles Hall, 106 River St.

7:30 a.m. – 41st annual Independence Day Run – 2- mile and 10k races along the edge of Lake Charlevoix

8:30 a.m. Parade registration & lineup the intersection of Franklin and Park Streets.

9 a.m.-7 p.m. Bouncers & More Inflatable Alley

9 a.m.-12 p.m. Eagles Auxiliary selling hot dogs, bratwurst and 4th of July trinkets at the Eagles Hall, 106 River St.

9-9:15 a.m. – Children’s Bike & Costume lineup at Early Education playground, corner of Main and Park Streets: judging at 9:30 sharp

9:30 a.m. – Pre-parade entertainment and Eta Nu Clowns – Downtown

10 a.m.- 5 p.m. – 41st Annual Waterside Arts & Craft Show

10 a.m. – GRAND PARADE on Water Street and Lake Street. Begins at corner of East and Water Streets, proceeds west on Water Street to Lake Street, then north on Lake, ending at Family Fare Supermarket. Parade theme is “A Day at The Beach.”

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Munson Health Care/Boyne Area Health Center First Aid Station, North Lake Street next to the river.

10 a.m. – Boyne Valley Garden Club Pie Sale.

11 a.m. – Boyne City Rotary Club Chicken Barbecue.

11:30 a.m. – Kiwanis/Family Fare Supermarket Children’s Pie-Eating Contest

Noon – 2 p.m. Kiwanis Children’s Games.

1 p.m. Avalanche Volleyball Club Beach Bash has been canceled.

1- 7p.m. Live music in Veterans Park:

1 p.m. – Big Boss Band

3 p.m. – Weekend Comeback

5 p.m. – TNT

2 p.m. – Commemorative Raft Race, Boyne River. We encourage you to throw water, not balloons, to keep our river and lake clean.

2 -4 p.m. – Soap Box Derby, Park Street at Cedar Street – contestants must first pre-register and attend Derby School at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 3.

2:30 p.m. – Boyne Chamber’s 29th Annual Duck Race in the Boyne River – chance to win $1,000, $250, $100, and seven $50 prizes. Purchase $10 tickets at Chamber office, 28 S. Lake St.

10:30 p.m. – FIREWORKS over Lake Charlevoix. Rain date is Wednesday.

Reminder: Dogs are not allowed in city parks during festivals/special events.

*Handicapped parking available during the parade on Park Street between Boyne City Hardware and Pat O’Brien Real Estate and behind Park View Family Dentistry, corner of State and Lake streets.

Wednesday July 5th

July 5 is the rain date for fireworks

BCHS band alumni invited to play in parade

Brandon Ivie is inviting any BCHS Band alumni to be a part of the 4th of July parade as in years past. Perhaps a good chance to catch up with some old friends. If anyone is able to be in the parade but cannot attend the rehearsal, that is fine too. Please let him know if you will be joining them at all, though, so he can plan the parade formation and bring any items needed for you to participate.

Rehearsal on the 3rd of July, 5-6 p.m. at BCHS followed by pizza if you can’t make the rehearsal but would like to march in the parade, let Ivie know. Uniform will be a Band 4th of July T-shirt (provided), blue shorts, and tennis shoes meet down behind the Dilworth Inn at 9:40 a.m. on July 4.

Independence Day

10k & 2-mile runs

More than 600 runners take off in the 2016 2-mile run

Registration is open for the 10k and 2-mile Independence Day Run, which annually draws 1,000 participants to the scenic running course along Lake Charlevoix.

Race fees are $20 in advance, $25 on race day and $10 for kids age 12 and under – with proceeds supporting the fireworks. T-shirts are guaranteed to the first 900 entries.

Info at runboyne@charter.net

Pre-parade fun at the Boyne City Eagles

Come join the fun on the Fourth of July from 9 a.m. until Noon at the Boyne City Eagles on Lake Street. The Ladies Auxiliary will have their annual Pre-Parade Family Fun Center.

There will be grilled hot dogs and brats, Fourth of July trinkets and a raffle to win $100 of Michigan Lottery scratch-off tickets. All proceeds go to the Eagles 1583.

July 4th Duck Race

The Boyne City Fire Department will be adding some excitement to the Chamber’s Annual Duck Race at 2:30 p.m. on July 4th.

The Fire Dept. will bring its hi-rise ladder truck to the Harbor House parking lot and start the duck race as they drop more than 1,000 rubber ducks into the Boyne River.

Spectators will be watching and cheering as the ducks float down the river to the finish line behind Lynda’s Real Estate. It’s all a contest as each duck and corresponding duck race ticket is numbered, and the lucky owner of the fastest duck will win $1,000.

Second prize is $250, third prize $100, and 4th through 10th prizes are $50 each.

$10 TICKETS ARE NOW ON SALE at the Chamber office, Local Flavor and Country Now & Then.

Red Mesa chef Mike Thompson will be the master of ceremonies and DJ for the event.