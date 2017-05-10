Boyne City historic theater restoration could cost $1.2 million

“We’ve always had a very near and dear sweet spot for this building,” said Rich Bergmann of the Round Lake Group. “Back in my younger younger years—50-some years ago—I saw multiple movies in here with my grandfather. My grandfather saw Harry Houdini here back in the ‘20s.”

STORY BY BENJAMIN J. GOHS — PHOTO BY CHRIS FAULKNOR

The new owners of the old Boyne Theater say it could cost $1.2 million to rehabilitate the historic structure and get it open for business.

Representatives of the Round Lake Group presented their plan to renovate the building on Saturday April 29.

“We’ve always had a very near and dear sweet spot for this building,” said Rich Bergmann of the Round Lake Group. “Back in my younger younger years—50-some years ago—I saw multiple movies in here with my grandfather. My grandfather saw Harry Houdini here back in the ‘20s.”

He added, “So, this building has a lot of meaning not only to my family but to me personally.”

Bergmann said it will take a fair amount of time to complete the project but he would rather take the time to do the job right.

Bergmann and his associates then unveiled their plan for the theater as well as offering some history, potential costs and funding sources for it.

Bergmann said the look of the theater will resemble the 1950s art deco style. Though, he said, there will be plenty of planning, consulting historical experts, and consideration which goes into colors and finer details.

History of the Boyne Theater

The Bellamy Opera House was built in 1903 and 1904, and opened March 19, 1904.

The theater had a 500-seat main floor, with 250 seats in the balcony. It featured theatrical plays, music concerts, and stage performances.

On May 6, 1907, the theater opened with its first moving picture show.

In 1915 and 1916, the original opera house was cleaned and remodeled.

In 1925, Mr. Bellamy, the owner, died.

The theater was sold to Hylon Heaton in 1927.

The opera house’s name was changed to “Boyne Theater” in 1927.

In 1938, a new lobby entrance and hallway were built along with a concession area and restrooms.

In 1994, the theater’s main room floor was split into two screening rooms and a second story steel frame was added.

In 2006, the theater was closed to regular schedule showings and maintenance.

In June 2016, Round Lake Group LLC bought four parcels—216 to 220 South Lake St.—including the Boyne Theater.

Preliminary plans

The new owners have thoroughly cleaned out what they called “tons” of debris, furnishings, and deteriorating infrastructure.

They have met with the previous groups that began Boyne Theater renovation projects to better understand issues which prevented them from completing the theater’s restoration.

The new owners are meeting with other community groups, investors and operators of other Northern Michigan historic community theaters to see how they navigated the process and generated the funding to achieve their goals.

The new owners say their goal is to rehabilitate the theater and reopen it as a multi-purpose venue capable of hosting varying types of events like movies, live music, and theater events.

In their research, the new owners have looked at the Rialto Theater in Grayling, Lyric Theater in Harbor Springs, Garden Theater in Frankfort, and the Vogue Theater in Manistee.

Cost Estimates

Professional services

Architectural services – $30,000

Mechanical engineering – $40,000

Structural engineering – $15,000

Historic building std/code consultant – $8,000

Total – $93,000

Exterior

Replace roof/fire suppress – $250,000

Repair/replace siding/brick – $60,000

Egress/emergency exits – $15,000

Rain gutters/drainage – $8,000

Building front/facade – $50,000

Marquee rehab/rebuild – $15,000

Total – $398,000 to $450,000

Interior

Interior wall removal – $6,000

Engineering/balcony – $25,000

New flooring surface – $15,000

Interior walls/sound absorb – $12,000

Electrical/lighting – $20,000

New bathrooms – $30,000

Concession/hospitality area – $20,000

HVAC – $18,000

Total – $150,000 to $175,000

Theater equipment

Seating & furnishings – $80,000

Projection system – $250,000

Sound system – $10,000

Total – $340,000

Potential funding

Energy efficiency upgrades

Abandon building tax credits

Historical building tax credits

Utility company incentives

SBA/Northern Initiatives

MEDC/MISDA