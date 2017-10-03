Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
Boyne City High School homecoming candidates and spirit week activities

Boyne City High School homecoming candidates and spirit week activities

— October 3, 2017

Activity Day – Friday, October 6th All Day.

Parade – Friday, October 6th at 2:45 pm.

Game – Friday, October 6th at 7:00 pm.

Crowning of the Queen at half-time.

Dance – Saturday, Oct 7th from 8:00 pm – 11:30 pm.

Crowning of the King at 9:00 pm.

Pictured above are the homecoming candidates:

Annika Bergquist

Jacob Ager

Lauren Fitzpatrick

Max Burke

Kelsey Hubbard

Mason Gardner

Kendra Kruzel

Ethan Hewitt

Aurora Seelye

Jake Kelts

