Home / Events / Featured / Free / News / Boyne City High School homecoming candidates and spirit week activities
Boyne City High School homecoming candidates and spirit week activities— October 3, 2017
The Boyne City High School Homecoming football game is at 7 p.m. on Friday Oct. 6.
Activity Day – Friday, October 6th All Day.
Parade – Friday, October 6th at 2:45 pm.
Game – Friday, October 6th at 7:00 pm.
Crowning of the Queen at half-time.
Dance – Saturday, Oct 7th from 8:00 pm – 11:30 pm.
Crowning of the King at 9:00 pm.
Pictured above are the homecoming candidates:
Annika Bergquist
Jacob Ager
Lauren Fitzpatrick
Max Burke
Kelsey Hubbard
Mason Gardner
Kendra Kruzel
Ethan Hewitt
Aurora Seelye
Jake Kelts
Related Articles
-
-
Coffee with Boyne schools super’ Pat LittleOctober 3, 2017
-
McLaren Northern Michigan needle drop-offsSeptember 29, 2017
-
Boyne museum design presentation Oct. 4September 29, 2017
-
Help keep Boyne’s little ones warm in winter with Eta Nu’s Dress for ChillSeptember 29, 2017
Entertainment
Past Stories
Categories
- Chris Faulknor's Two Cents (21)
- Editorial Cartoons (9)
- Events (293)
- Featured (1,032)
- Free (748)
- Gazette (106)
- Inside the Newsroom (6)
- News (2,652)
- Newsroom (7)
- Notices (49)
- Obits (73)
- OP-ED (104)
- Photo Galleries (76)
- Region/State (188)
- Sports (44)